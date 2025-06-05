Please Put Them On, Takamine-san! episode 10 preview teases Shirota's study session with Takamine and Ellie

While Please Put Them On, Takamine-san! episode 10 was aired in Japan on Wednesday, June 4, 2025, Crunchyroll has delayed the anime episode for the international audience until Tuesday, June 10. With that in mind, let's take a look at the anime's preview to see what fans can expect from the upcoming episode.

The anime's previous episode saw Takamine try to make Shirota look like a degenerate to Ellie. She was afraid Ellie liked Shirota, but later realized that Ellie was into girls and had a girlfriend. Later, the anime saw Shirota and Takamine go on a date. Shirota wanted to use this opportunity to do thoughtful things for Takamine. Surprisingly, she had the same idea.

Please Put Them On, Takamine-san! episode 10 preview hints at Ellie's confrontation with Takamine

Takane Takamine as seen in Please Put Them On, Takamine-san! episode 10 (Image via LIDENFILMS)

As hinted at by the anime episode's synopsis, Please Put Them On, Takamine-san! episode 10 will see Koushi Shirota have a study session with Takane Takamine. While the study session was supposed to be a private one-on-one session, Shirota seemingly brought his friend Ellie Evergreen along with him after he met her by chance while heading to Takamine's house.

As one could expect, Takamine likely wanted to use the study session to spend some alone time with Shirota. Hence, such a development is bound to make her angry. With that in mind, Takamine is going to send Shirota on an errand to buy some snacks for the study session. She is set to use this opportunity to ask Ellie Evergreeen to leave them alone and go home.

Ellie Evergreen as seen in Please Put Them On, Takamine-san! episode 10 (Image via LIDENFILMS)

However, as evident from the preview synopsis, just as Takane Takamine goes on the offensive, Ellie Evergreen is set to confront her. While Ellie was okay with leaving Takamine alone with Shirota, she wanted her to answer the biggest question that was bothering her: were Takamine and Shirota dating?

Such a question is bound to leave Takamine speechless. She will likely ask Ellie why she thought that was the case. Nevertheless, in the end, fans can expect Takamine to respond to Ellie's question and be honest with Ellie about her feelings. However, she could try to hide them under some lies.

Takane Takamine as seen in Please Put Them On, Takamine-san! episode 10 (Image via LIDENFILMS)

Besides that, similar to any other episode from the anime, fans can expect Please Put Them On, Takamine-san! episode 10 to be riddled with fanservice. One such scene is set to feature Takamine and Ellie in a compromising position. However, the development will likely be a scenario imagined by one of the characters.

If one were to inspect the other preview images, it seems like the second half of Please Put Them On, Takamine-san! episode 10 is set to focus on Shirota and Takamine at their school. While the anime has not provided any synopsis for that portion of the episode, fans can expect it to be something related to a school event.

