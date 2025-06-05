One Piece anime enters sudden break after episode 1133

On Thursday, June 5, 2025, sources online revealed that the One Piece anime is set to go on a sudden break after episode 1133. The episode was originally supposed to release on June 22. Instead, the anime is now set to release a recap episode hosted by Tony Tony Chopper.
As fans must remember, the One Piece anime had gone on a six-month break last year, only to return in April 2025. Nevertheless, the upcoming anime break will be its second hiatus after its return. The anime previously went on a similar hiatus after releasing episode 1128.
One Piece anime to release another recap episode
On Thursday, June 5, 2025, popular One Piece leaker on X (formerly Twitter) @pewpiece announced that the One Piece anime was set to go on a sudden break after the release of episode 1133.
Instead of the anime episode (episode 1134) meant to be released on Sunday, June 22, the anime is set to release another recap episode hosted by Tony Tony Chopper.
The anime released its previous recap episode after episode 1128 on Sunday, May 11, 2025. The episode was titled Dr. Chopper's Adventure Checkup -The Ballad of a Father and Daughter- and became the anime's most disliked episode on Crunchyroll.
While one can hope that One Piece episode 1134 will release the following Sunday, on June 29, 2025, the series has yet to make an official announcement.
Fans' reaction to the One Piece anime's sudden break
Most One Piece fans were very disappointed by the sudden break news. They could not understand why the anime went on a six-month hiatus, claiming to improve animation quality, fix the pacing and sound effects, if it was going to take weekly breaks so soon after its return.
Amidst this, some fans looked at the bright side, as they were happy that the anime's staff prioritized quality over quantity.
"Lazy bums just had a 6-month break," one fan said.
"What was the 6 months hiatus for? Welp, it'll be worth it if they cook consistent 5-star meals," another fan added.
"We all skipping that lopper episode," another fan said.
"Hopefully our boy doesn't get disliked to hell this time," other fan said.
Meanwhile, other fans expressed they were going to skip the recap episode. As for others, they hoped that the upcoming Chopper recap episode would not get as many dislikes as the previous recap episode.
