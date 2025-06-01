One Piece Live Action season 2 reveals 2026 release, first look at Chopper at Netflix Tudum 2025

Saturday, May 31, 2025, saw One Piece Live Action season 2 officially announce its 2026 release window live at Netflix Tudum 2025, via a clip, giving the first look at Tony Tony Chopper. The event also confirmed that Mikaela Hoover would be voicing the fan-favorite character, and also performing facial capture for the role.

Ad

Hoover commented on her understanding of the character and what attracted her to the role at Netflix Tudum 2025. Other One Piece Live Action season 2 staff members also commented on the process of bringing the character to life. Additionally, the Straw Hats themselves had a strong presence throughout the event overall.

One Piece Live Action season 2’s Tony Tony Chopper confirmed to be full CGI at Netflix Tudum 2025

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

As aforementioned, One Piece Live Action season 2 was officially confirmed for a 2026 release window at Netflix Tudum 2025. A clip of the adaptation’s fully CGI animated version of Tony Tony Chopper revealed this information.

The clip began with Chopper hiding on the wrong side of a pillar, a reference to his first appearance in the anime and manga series. The clip also gave Hoover the chance to highlight how she’ll play the character, and made other references.

Ad

Mikaela Hoover commented that she was excited to play the character due to “the tug of war between his standoffishness and his huge heart.” She added that Chopper “tries so hard to hide his emotions and put on a tough exterior, but underneath, he’s a big softie, and his love can’t help but come out.”

She added her belief that “there is a little Chopper in all of us,” in the sense of wanting to be loved and accepted, and to keep the people we love safe.

Ad

It was also confirmed that visual-effects company Framestore adapted Chopper for One Piece Live Action season 2. Visual-effects supervisor for the series Victor Scalise said the following to Netflix regarding the process of bringing Chopper to life:

“It’s been a lot of fun. We’ve got a great team leading that process with Chopper … I think the audience, when they see him, they’re going to be very happy.”

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

In addition to this reveal, season 1 Straw Hats Iñaki Godoy (Monkey D. Luffy), Mackenyu (Roronoa Zoro), Emily Rudd (Nami), Jacob Romero (Usopp), and Taz Skylar (Sanji) had a strong general presence.

They were featured early and often throughout the first hour of Netflix Tudum 2025’s events, culminating in the first look at Chopper. This included teasing season 3 spoilers with some of the event’s hosts and personalities, as well as receiving special introductions.

Ad

Netflix’s live-action series adapts mangaka Eiichiro Oda’s original best-selling manga series in the world of the same name. The manga first began serialization in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump magazine in July 1997 and is still ongoing today.

Toei Animation began a television anime adaptation in October 1999, which is also still ongoing. In addition to the live-action adaptation, Netflix is also producing an anime readaptation with Wit Studio titled THE ONE PIECE.

Ad

Related links:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Joseph Brogan Joseph has been working as an anime content specialist for Sportskeeda since the past 2.5 years. Primarily covering his core genre, he also contributes to popular culture writing news stories and cult classic features on older series.



Joseph holds a Bachelor’s degree in English from the University of Delaware, United States. His love of anime, combined with his background in literature, influenced his interest in engaging readers through the written word. He maintains complete accuracy in his content by verifying each and every piece of information regardless of how long it takes, and ensure that the output is impartial and free of bias.



Chainsaw Man, One Piece, Berserk, Undead Unluck, Re:ZERO, Tower of God, Jujutsu Kaisen, Inuyasha, and Fire Punch are some of Joseph’s favorite animanga. His exposure to 4kids' Sonic X series, One Piece, Yu-Gi-Oh, and Dragon Ball Z on Toonami fueled his enthusiasm for the medium.



When not dissecting anime plots, Joseph likes to cook, play games, work on cars, browse new music, and watch pro wrestling, especially AEW. He also enjoys ocean-based activities - beach trips, fishing, swimming and watersports. Know More