Let's Go Karaoke! and Captivated, By You anime confirm July and August 2025 release dates

Let's Go Karaoke! and Captivated, By You, written and illustrated by Yama Wayama, are two Japanese manga series originally created as doujinshi but later acquired by Comic Beam magazine. Doga Kobo later picked up the two manga to produce their respective anime adaptations.

On Thursday, June 5, the official website and X (formerly Twitter) account of Let's Go Karaoke! (Karaoke Iko!) and Captivated, By You (Muchuu sa, Kimi ni.) anime announced their release dates. When the anime were originally announced, it was stated that both series would be getting television anime at the same time. However, the staff never clarified the details until now.

Let's Go Karaoke! will debut on Thursday, July 24, 2025, and Captivated, By You will debut on Thursday, August 21, 2025.

Kyouji Narita as seen in the Karaoke Iko! anime (Image via Doga Kobo)

Both anime will consecutively air on Thursdays at 10:30 pm JST on TV Tokyo, followed by other television networks such as BS11, Kansai TV, Nagoya TV, HBC Hokkaido Broadcasting, and TVQ Kyushu Broadcasting on the same day.

While the anime haven't revealed their total number of episodes to the fans, their broadcast schedules give fans an idea of what they can expect. Considering that Karaoke Iko! will premiere on July 24, and Muchuu sa, Kimi ni. will premiere on August 21, one can expect Karaoke Iko! to release four episodes.

Satomi Oka as seen in the Karaoke Iko! anime (Image via Doga Kobo)

Unfortunately, the same isn't the case with the Captivated, By You anime as there is no way to deduce the series's total number of episodes. Hence, any guess between four and six episodes might be correct.

Cast and staff members

Let's Go Karaoke! anime stars Shun Horie as Satomi Oka, Daisuke Ono as Kyouji Narita, and Shinnosuke Tokudome as Wada. Meanwhile, Captivated, By You anime stars Kenshou Ono as Miyoshi Hayashi, Kouki Uchiyama as Jouji Ema, Yuuki Ono as Yuichi Medaka, and Nobuhiko Okamoto as Akira Nikaidou.

Both anime share the same staff members. Director Asami Nakatani is helming the two series at Doga Kobo. Yukiko Tsukahara will be the Assistant Director, while Yoshimi Narita will oversee the Series Composition. Joining them are Mai Matsuura as the Character Designer and Takurou Iga as in charge of the music.

