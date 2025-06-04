On Wednesday, June 4, 2025, the official staff unveiled the main promotional video for Dr. Stone season 4 part 2. According to the short clip, it will be released on July 10, 2025. Furthermore, the video revealed details concerning the series' new theme songs and additional cast members.

Dr. Stone season 4 part 2 serves as the second installment of the final season, scheduled to be broadcast in three parts. The first part premiered on January 9, 2025, on Tokyo MX and other networks, and ran for 12 episodes. Produced by TMS Entertainment, the series serves as an adaptation of author Riichiro Inagaki and illustrator Boichi's manga series of the same name.

Dr. Stone season 4 part 2 main trailer confirms the July 10, 2025 debut date, opening and ending theme songs

According to the latest update from the official staff on June 4, Dr. Stone season 4 part 2 (Science Future part 2) will air its episodes every Thursday at 10 pm JST on Tokyo MX and Kyoto, starting July 10, 2025. The second part will also be broadcast on BS11, Sun TV, and TV Aichi later.

Crunchyroll streams the series in North America, Central America, South America, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Oceania, and CIS. The sequel will also be available on streaming platforms at 10:30 pm JST on July 10, 2025.

The latest Dr. Stone season 4 part 2 trailer shows Stanley and his friends in pursuit of Senku and others to recapture Xeno. On the other hand, Senku and his gang travel to South America to find the source of every mystery. The short clip also previews the new opening theme, SUPERNOVA by KANA-BOON, and the ending theme, No Man's World, by Otoha.

New cast members have also been announced. Megumi Han has joined the voice cast as Chelsea, a young genius geographer, while Reigo Yamaguchi plays Leonard, a former US military radar man. Fans can check out these new characters in the latest promotional video.

Senku and his friends in the main PV (Image via TMS Entertainment)

Notably, Chelsea will appear as a guest in Dr. Stone season 4 part 2's advance screening at TOHO Cinema Hibiya, Tokyo, at 4 PM JST on Saturday, June 28, 2025. She will join Yuusuke Kobayashi, the voice actor of Senku, and Kenji Nojima, the voice behind Dr. Xeno.

Shuhei Matsushita directs the final season at TMS Entertainment, with Kurasumi Sunayama in charge of series composition. Junko Yamanaka is the chief animation director and animation director, while Hiroaki Tsutsumi Hiroaki is handling the music.

