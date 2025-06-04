  • home icon
  • Anime
  • Dr. Stone season 4 part 2 reveals July 2025 release date, new theme songs, and more with main PV

Dr. Stone season 4 part 2 reveals July 2025 release date, new theme songs, and more with main PV

By Apratim Chakraborty
Modified Jun 04, 2025 11:27 GMT
Dr. Stone season 4 part 2 reveals July 2025 release date, new theme songs, and more with main PV (Image via TMS Entertainment)
Dr. Stone season 4 part 2 reveals July 2025 release date, new theme songs, and more with main PV (Image via TMS Entertainment)

On Wednesday, June 4, 2025, the official staff unveiled the main promotional video for Dr. Stone season 4 part 2. According to the short clip, it will be released on July 10, 2025. Furthermore, the video revealed details concerning the series' new theme songs and additional cast members.

Ad

Dr. Stone season 4 part 2 serves as the second installment of the final season, scheduled to be broadcast in three parts. The first part premiered on January 9, 2025, on Tokyo MX and other networks, and ran for 12 episodes. Produced by TMS Entertainment, the series serves as an adaptation of author Riichiro Inagaki and illustrator Boichi's manga series of the same name.

Dr. Stone season 4 part 2 main trailer confirms the July 10, 2025 debut date, opening and ending theme songs

youtube-cover
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

According to the latest update from the official staff on June 4, Dr. Stone season 4 part 2 (Science Future part 2) will air its episodes every Thursday at 10 pm JST on Tokyo MX and Kyoto, starting July 10, 2025. The second part will also be broadcast on BS11, Sun TV, and TV Aichi later.

Crunchyroll streams the series in North America, Central America, South America, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Oceania, and CIS. The sequel will also be available on streaming platforms at 10:30 pm JST on July 10, 2025.

Ad
Ad

The latest Dr. Stone season 4 part 2 trailer shows Stanley and his friends in pursuit of Senku and others to recapture Xeno. On the other hand, Senku and his gang travel to South America to find the source of every mystery. The short clip also previews the new opening theme, SUPERNOVA by KANA-BOON, and the ending theme, No Man's World, by Otoha.

New cast members have also been announced. Megumi Han has joined the voice cast as Chelsea, a young genius geographer, while Reigo Yamaguchi plays Leonard, a former US military radar man. Fans can check out these new characters in the latest promotional video.

Ad
Senku and his friends in the main PV (Image via TMS Entertainment)
Senku and his friends in the main PV (Image via TMS Entertainment)

Notably, Chelsea will appear as a guest in Dr. Stone season 4 part 2's advance screening at TOHO Cinema Hibiya, Tokyo, at 4 PM JST on Saturday, June 28, 2025. She will join Yuusuke Kobayashi, the voice actor of Senku, and Kenji Nojima, the voice behind Dr. Xeno.

Ad

Shuhei Matsushita directs the final season at TMS Entertainment, with Kurasumi Sunayama in charge of series composition. Junko Yamanaka is the chief animation director and animation director, while Hiroaki Tsutsumi Hiroaki is handling the music.

Also read:

About the author
Apratim Chakraborty

Apratim Chakraborty

Twitter icon

Apratim is an anime writer at Sportskeeda who first forayed into creating engaging content 3 years ago out of his penchant for the written word and his love of anime and manga. He holds a Master's degree in English Language and Literature from Calcutta University and it is here, where he developed a passion for writing.

Apratim’s interest in anime started in 2009 when he watched Bleach, which ultimately led him to watch over 400 titles and counting. Tite Kubo, the author of Bleach, has had a significant influence on Apratim. He finds the Japanese manga artist’s art style unique and captivating and admires him for his ability to foreshadow events without forcing them, as well as for his character designs.

Apratim's attention to detail and commitment to providing the most accurate information can be attributed to his extensive experience of watching various titles, as well as his reliance on reputable resources for specific anime and manga.

When not busy writing, Apratim likes to read books, play games on his PlayStation, and watch Cricket. He also enjoys composing poetry, sketching, and painting.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Apratim Chakraborty
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications