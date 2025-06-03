On Monday, June 2, 2025, Lord of the Mysteries author, named Cuttlefish That Loves Diving, replied to a fan query on WeChat, confirming season 2 of the donghua series. Notably, the first installment of the anime adaptation is slated to be released in June 2025.

The production of Lord of the Mysteries donghua's first season has already been completed, and a recent update from the official staff has hinted at the series premiering on June 28, 2025. Now, with Cuttlefish That Loves Diving's latest comment, it's evident that the staff has interesting plans concerning the adaptation's future.

Lord of the Mysteries author Cuttlefish That Loves Diving's latest comment confirms season 2

On Monday, June 2, 2025, on the author's latest WeChat post, a fan asked Cuttlefish That Loves Diving (爱潜水的乌贼) whether the series will be renewed for season 2. The author then replied that there will indeed be a Lord of the Mysteries season 2. This is interesting because the donghua series has yet to release its first installment.

Recently, a teaser image from the staff hinted at the show's June 28 release date. However, the staff has yet to officially reveal a release date or a new promotional video for the series.

Nevertheless, it was confirmed by the staff that the production of the Lord of the Mysteries donghua's first season has already been wrapped up. Thus, Cuttlefish That Loves Diving and the other staff involved in the franchise may now be discussing the scripts for season 2, as suggested by the author's comment.

The Fool, as seen in the trailer (Image via B.CMAY PICTURES)

Previously, it was rumored that the first season would cover volume 1 from Book One of the original webnovel, releasing a total of 13 episodes. The first episode was also screened in advance for early reviewers, who noted that it covered the first 14 chapters from Volume 1: Clown (Book One).

Therefore, it wouldn't be a far-fetched idea that the first installment will cover the 213 chapters from volume 1 (Book One). That said, Cuttlefish That Loves Diving hasn't made any comments regarding how many chapters the sequel will cover.

Fans might have to wait for the first installment to drop to get more information on Lord of the Mysteries season 2. Meanwhile, they can at least rest assured knowing a sequel is already confirmed.

What is Lord of the Mysteries donghua all about?

Based on Cuttlefish That Loves Diving's Chinese webnovel series, the donghua follows Zhou Mingrui, who transmigrates as Klein Moretti in an alternate version of the Victorian period, filled with concepts such as machinery, tarot cards, divination, hexes, and sealed artifacts.

In this unfamiliar world, Moretti becomes entangled with the orthodox and the unorthodox churches of the world, while he acquires new powers with Beyonder potions. Produced by B.CMAY PICTURES, the series focuses on Klein Moretti's rise as The Fool.

