Lord of the Mysteries anime announces release window with an official trailer

Recently, on August 8, 2023, a brand-new trailer for the Lord of the Mysteries anime was released, revealing that the first season will premiere in the summer of 2025. The studio in charge of creating the anime adaptation is B.CMAY PICTURES. However, aside from these updates, the production team provided no additional information.

A web novel by Chinese author Cuttlefish That Loves Diving that is posted on QiDian served as the inspiration for the Lord of the Mysteries anime. The mystery and supernatural power genres predominate in the Donghua. In addition, the narrative will center on Klein Moretti's exploits and his journey toward becoming a Beyonder.

Lord of the Mysteries anime to be a part of Summer Anime 2025

On August 8, 2023, the production team behind LOTM anime confirmed that Lord of the Mysteries anime will be released in the Summer of 2025, making it a part of Anime Summer List 2025. As the staff revealed details about the anime, it also released a brand new trailer for the Donghua.

As soon as the trailer was released, viewers of the series could see Klein Moretti, the story's protagonist. Additionally, fans got to see Klein's adventure and supernatural abilities in the trailer. Additionally, the trailer showed off some incredible action and battle, with amazing animation from the studio.

Thus, viewers of the upcoming anime can expect action and adventure. Furthermore, as the studio has confirmed the release window for the anime, fans can expect to watch the anime series on WeTV, also known as Tencent Video, and on Aurora TV. However, aside from the release date, no information about the cast has been released as of yet.

As mentioned above, B.CMAY PICTURES studio is in charge of the anime. The studio is well-known for its Donghua and anime series, including The Founder of Diabolism, The King's Avatar, Bureau of Paranormal Investigation, A Will Eternal, and numerous others.

The Lord of the Mysteries anime tells the tale of Zhou Mingrui, who discovers himself reincarnated as Klein Moretti in a different Victorian era. As Zhou is reborn, he observes the Victorian era as being full of machinery, including cannons, dreadnoughts, airships, and other machines. In addition, Kelin discovers that the world contains sealed artefacts, hexes, tarot cards, potions, and divination.

The Lord of the Mysteries anime will also show Kelin becoming involved with the world's churches. His ascent to Beyonder's status will be further depicted in the anime. Now, here is how Webnovel describes the plot as the Lord of the Mysteries anime is about to be released:

With the rising tide of steam power and machinery, who can come close to being a Beyonder? Shrouded in the fog of history and darkness, who or what is the lurking evil that murmurs into our ears?

Waking up to be faced with a string of mysteries, Zhou Mingrui finds himself reincarnated as Klein Moretti in an alternate Victorian era world where he sees a world filled with machinery, cannons, dreadnoughts, airships, difference machines, as well as Potions, Divination, Hexes, Tarot Cards, Sealed Artifacts…, it continues.

The Light continues to shine but mystery has never gone far. Follow Klein as he finds himself entangled with the Churches of the world—both orthodox and unorthodox—while he slowly develops newfound powers thanks to the Beyonder potions, it further continues.

