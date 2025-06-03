Leviathan anime announces July 2025 release date with new visual

On Tuesday, June 3, 2025, Studio Orange and Netflix unveiled a new visual for the Leviathan anime. According to the visual, the series will premiere on July 10, 2025, exclusively on Netflix. However, the release timings will differ based on time zones. More information, including a full-length promotional video, is yet to be revealed.

Produced by Studio Orange, Leviathan anime serves as an adaptation of Scott Westerfield's classic novel series of the same name. Netflix announced the show's production in June 2024, with a visual. The company also revealed the details concerning the primary staff.

Leviathan anime set to debut on July 10, 2025

On Tuesday, June 3, 2025, the official BlueSky account of Studio Orange and the X (formerly Twitter) handle for Netflix Anime shared a new visual for the Leviathan anime, based on Scott Westerfeld's eponymous classic novel series. According to the visual, the historical anime will be exclusively released on Netflix on July 10, 2025. However, the staff has yet to reveal an exact release time.

It also remains unclear as of this writing, whether the platform will release all episodes at once or release them weekly. Nevertheless, the latest illustration features the main characters set against a captivating war-themed background. Furthermore, the visual highlights the logo for the Leviathan anime. Undoubtedly, the visual creates hype for the series' release.

Christophe Ferreira, noted for providing character designs to the Eden ONA series, directs the anime at Studio Orange. The animation studio is responsible for producing many hit titles, like BEASTARS, Land of Lustrous, Godzilla Singular Point, and others. Keith Thompson has drawn the original character illustrations, while Nobuko Toda and Kazuma Jinnouchi are listed as music composers.

Nobuko Toda has previously worked in Ghost in the Shell, while Kazuma-san contributed to Suzume. Qubec Pictures, along with Justin Leach and Taiki Sakurai, is in charge of producing the project. Notably, Quebec Pictures appeared at the Otakon Convention, held between August 2 to August 4, 2024, to showcase the titular series.

A brief synopsis of the Leviathan anime

A key visual for the series (Image via Orange)

The anime serves as an adaptation of Scott Westerfeld's original novel series. The novel was published in 2009, as the first installment of the trilogy. Following its publication, Scott Westerfeld released two more novels, Behemoth and Goliath, respectively.

As per Netflix, the narrative for this historical anime is set in 1914, on the even of war. The story follows a young prince, who encounters a girl dressed in boy's clothes on a bioengineered airship called the Leviathan.

