Scooped Up by an S-Rank Adventurer! anime announces July 2025 release date and more with new visual

On Monday, June 2, 2025, the official website and X (formerly Twitter) account for Scooped Up by an S-Rank Adventurer! anime unveiled the second key visual and announced the show's July 6, 2025, release date. Also, the staff revealed additional cast and the ending theme song for the series.

Scooped Up by an S-Rank Adventurer! anime serves as an adaptation of the fantasy Japanese light novel series, written by Sora Suigetsu and illustrated by DeeCHA. Futabasha has been serializing the light novels since November 2020 under the M Novels imprint. The series also has a manga version, with Wasabi Mukuno's art.

Scooped Up by an S-Rank Adventurer! anime set to debut on July 6, 2025

According to the latest information by the staff on Monday, June 2, 2025, Scooped Up by an S-Rank Adventurer! anime will be streamed in advance on ABEMA and d Anime Store digital services on July 6, 2025, at 12 am JST (stylized as June 5, 2025, at 24:00 JST), prior to its TV broadcast on Tokyo MX, BS Fuji, and Sun TV networks on July 10, 2025. Crunchyroll will stream the series for fans outside Japan.

Along with the broadcast and advanced premiere details, the staff unveiled a new key visual for the Scooped Up by an S-Rank Adventurer! anime. The visual features Lloyd, the protagonist, accompanied by his friends, Yui, Silica, Daggers, Cross, and others. Interestingly, the illustration depicts a new character named Claire.

M.A.O has joined the series' voice cast as Claire, who is described as the second princess of the empire, and is the only person to be able to use magic to control monsters. Claire hides her actual identity from Lloyd and his friends and goes by the name Kureha. Regarding Claire, M.A.O comments on the anime's official site that she's a girl with a gentle and elegant aura.

Furthermore, the official staff announced that Japanese singer ChouCho shall perform the series' ending theme song, Hikaru Sasu Tobira, which translates to The Door that Lets Light In in English. Regarding the ending theme, ChouCho says she wanted to focus on:

"...Everyday aspects that aren't depicted much in the main story, so I created a song that is bright and comforting. I wrote the lyrics with the image of talking to the main character, but they contain a positive message that can encourage people who are worried or anxious." - ChouCho on the anime's official site.

Scooped Up by an S-Ranked Adventurer! anime stars Gakuto Kajiwara as Lloyd, Haruka Shiraishi as Silica, Rina Hidaka as Yui, Yuichiro Umehara as Daggers, Daisuke Hirose as Cross, Yui Ishikawa as Rina, Ryohei Kimura as Allen, Ayaka Nanase as Lulu, Mizuki Mano as Miiya, Marina Inoue as Merlin, Saeko Ooki as Sheena, and others.

Hiroshi Tamada directs the fantasy anime at Felix Film, with Akihiro Inari handling the series scripts. Yuta Ito has joined the main staff as the character designer. Other staff members include Hiroaki Tsutsumi and Tsubasa Handa in music composition, Jinnan Studio in Sound Production, Hozumi Goda as the sound director, and Lantis in charge of Music Production.

A brief synopsis of Scooped Up by an S-Rank Adventurer! anime

Lloyd and his new party members (Image via Felix Film)

Based on the original light novel series, Scooped Up by an S-Rank Adventurer! anime centers on Lloyd, a white mage, who gets banished from a hero's party. Afterward, he accompanies an S-ranked party on a dungeon quest.

While Lloyd believes he's an ordinary mage, in truth, his skills are unmatched. As such, the series will explore Lloyd's story as an adventurer.

