10 best anime set in Europe that you should try

Anime has a special ability to transport viewers to faraway lands. European settings have provided the backdrop for some of the most fascinating anime tales. Blending Japanese storytelling conventions with European history and scenery creates a viewing experience quite unlike anywhere else.

From medieval kingdoms shrouded in supernatural myths to Victorian England's portrait of societal change, these anime set in Europe give colorful life to seminal historical events. Their deft infusion of actual European folklore and landmarks grounds the interesting plots in a strong sense of realism.

In this article, we explore the 10 best anime that bring Europe to life through their animation. You'll travel across the continent and delve into different eras that shaped the Europe we know today.

Trending

Journey through Europe: 10 must-watch anime set in Europe

1) Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood

Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood (Image via Bones)

This anime is set in the fictional European country of Amestris. It builds a complex world where alchemy is treated as an advanced science during the militaristic early 20th century. The story follows gifted alchemist brothers Edward and Alphonse Elric who embark on a quest to find the mythical Philosopher's Stone.

The brothers believe the stone can restore their bodies after a failed human transmutation experiment. As they unravel more about the truth of the authoritarian Amestrian government, they end up confronting dangerous forces seeking the stone's immense powers for evil goals.

With rich, European-inspired settings and high stakes woven into an intricate plot, Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood delivers a thrilling fantasy adventure.

2) Violet Evergarden

Violet Evergarden (Image via Kyoto Animation)

In a fictional continent reflecting post-WWI Europe, emotionally closed-off Violet searches for purpose as an Auto Memory Doll ghostwriting heartfelt letters. The former soldier learns to understand her buried feelings while bringing others comfort by translating emotions into prose.

Vast aristocratic mansions, royal palaces, cafes, and cobbled city streets immerse viewers in a romanticized European aesthetic. Sweeping orchestral music and meticulous character movements draw audiences into nostalgic scenes rich with detail.

Nature imagery like flowers and water ties to a central theme of Violet blossoming into her most human self through connecting with clients. With an emotional narrative conveyed against a gorgeously rendered backdrop, Violet Evergarden creates visual poetry celebrating nostalgia for bygone eras.

3) Monster

Monster (Image via Madhouse)

A skilled Japanese neurosurgeon confronts his greatest mistake when a young boy he saves becomes a cunning serial killer in Monster. Dr. Tenma crosses 1990s Germany, the Czech Republic, and other European nations seeking former ward Johan Liebert, hoping to end the murders his decision enabled years ago.

Period cars, attire, and architecture matching divided Berlin's uneasy atmosphere boosting the thriller's tension. Its true-to-life settings parallel a plot centered around Tenma and Liebert—characters symbolizing healer versus destroyer archetypes.

References to post-war tensions and the Holocaust allude to real historical trauma haunting the sterile hospital halls and worn police desks featured often.

4) Spice and Wolf

Spice and Wolf (Image via Imagin)

This beloved fantasy romance series centers around the relationship between Lawrence, a merchant traveling through a medieval European-inspired world, and Holo, a harvest goddess who takes the form of a wolf and longs to return to her homeland in the North.

After Holo helps Lawrence make a huge profit by using her wisdom of the wheat trade, they strike a deal to travel together. As they journey from town to town, Lawrence plying his trade and Holo hiding her true nature, the two slowly open up to each other.

Holo's wisdom boosts Lawrence's trade, while he broadens her world. Through travels and trials, their bond deepens. Spice and Wolf brings its medieval fantasy to life with villages, taverns, churches, and vineyards across rolling hills.

5) Le Chevalier D'Eon

Le Chevalier D'Eon (Image via Production I.G)

This anime series is a historical supernatural anime set in 18th century France and England.

It fictionalizes the exploits of real-life spy Chevalier d'Éon who served under King Louis XV. The story has heavy elements of mysticism woven into the political intrigue as the titular protagonist gets embroiled in conspiracies regarding alchemical secrets for acquiring immortality.

With its distinctive hybrid setting before the French Revolution, Le Chevalier D'Eon brings to life iconic locations throughout France and England, alongside the mysterious shadow maneuvers that shaped history.

6) Black Butler

Black Butler (Image via A-1 Pictures)

In Victorian-era England, aristocrat Ciel Phantomhive investigates crime alongside his unnaturally skillful butler, Sebastian. Mansions of the British noble class tower behind foggy London landscapes frequented by horse carriages, reflecting Victorian architecture and customs.

Strings, dark color palettes, and occult symbols matching the period emphasize society's lurking darkness in Black Butler. While solving Her Majesty's shadowy cases, Ciel ventures to towns inspired by real Europe. Fashion changes follow suit as the characters disguise themselves to match areas like rural France.

Details adhering closely to history make Phantomhive Manor a portal into Queen Victoria's reality, with gothic fiction trappings amping up melodrama.

7) Gosick

Gosick (Image via Bones)

A gem of a mystery anime, Gosick delivers an excellent murder mystery series set in a fictional European country during the 1920s.

Old-world architecture, convertible cars, steam trains, airships, and the medieval-styled library form the backdrop for this compelling anime set in Europe. Prodigious yet eccentric detective Victorique helps the lead character Kazuya solve complex cases in a reclusive academy town resembling France.

As their unlikely friendship and the overarching mystery deepen, the story travels through various parts of interwar Europe, bringing the era's charm and suspense to life.

8) The Ancient Magus' Bride

The Ancient Magus' Bride (Image via Wit Studio)

Fantasy and folklore from across Europe inspire this unique anime solidly grounded in magic and the supernatural. Changelings, Black Dogs, Lorelei, Goblins, Brownies—a myriad of myths and legends come alive in this tender drama set in a timeless version of England.

The story follows orphaned teenager Chise as she agrees to become the apprentice and bride of an ancient magus to gain control over her tragic life. Stunning visuals depict idyllic rural England alongside whimsical faerie realms as Chise dives deeper into the world of magic.

9) Vinland Saga

Vinland Saga (Image via Wit Studio, MAPPA)

While Japan remains untouched by Western influence in most anime, Vinland Saga offers a stark change by portraying Viking dominance across the seas. The anime follows young Thorfinn's tragic transformation from an innocent child to a revenge-driven warrior after his father's murder.

Serving under his father's killer while plotting revenge, Thorfinn's path eventually leads him to question the meaning of true strength and the cycle of violence. Brutal battles, high-stakes revenge arcs, and sweeping landscapes bring together the exciting world of 11th-century Northern Europe devastated by war.

The story stretches across Iceland, the British Isles, Denmark, and the Baltic regions, highlighting the Viking era's fierce conflicts and power struggles.

10) Emma: A Victorian Romance

Emma: A Victorian Romance (Image via Studio Pierrot)

A gentle romance drama set in 19th-century London, this series focuses deeply on the rigid societal norms and class divides in England. Though largely a love story, Emma: A Victorian Romance accurately presents the British way of life against an intricately crafted Victorian-era setting.

The anime set in Europe tells the tale of Emma, an honest and hardworking young maid who falls in love with William Jones, the eldest son of a wealthy upper-class family. Their sweet romance faces several hurdles due to societal restrictions against relationships crossing class barriers.

Conclusion

Beyond breathtaking visuals, captivating plots or lovable characters, the diverse European inspired landscapes offer an immersive escape into new worlds for anime fans to fall in love with! Choose from these fantastic anime set in Europe and embark on an unforgettable journey.

Related Links:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback