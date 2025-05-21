Lord of the Mysteries release date gets an update via a subtle hint

Recently, the production team in charge of the Lord of the Mysteries donghua (Chinese animation) shared new images, hinting at the series' June 28, 2025, release date. One of the images featured numbers zero to nine written in the in-series language, Hermes. When these numbers are used to decode a text in another image, it translates to 628, i.e., 6/28.

However, the official staff has yet to confirm July 28, 2025, as the actual release date for Lord of the Mysteries donghua. Yet, the production team announced recently that season 1's production has been completed. Previously, the staff announced that the series would be released in Summer 2025.

Disclaimer: This article is speculative in nature and reflects the author's opinions.

New hints all but confirm the Lord of the Mysteries release date

Produced by B.CMAY PICTURES, the Lord of the Mysteries donghua (LOTM) has become one of the highly anticipated series from the Summer 2025 lineup. Based on the Chinese web novel series by Cuttlefish That Loves Diving (爱潜水的乌贼), the donghua has captured the attention of fans with jaw-dropping promotional videos alone.

Previously, the show's official page on QQ revealed that it would be released in Summer 2025, specifically Q2. As fans may know, Q2 refers to the second quarter of the year, encompassing the months of April, May, and June. Since the series wasn't released in April and May, many fans believed that it would be released in June 2025.

However, fans didn't know the exact release date. Some fans who have read the official web novel series speculated the donghua would release on the same date as Klein Moretti's canonical transmigration, i.e., June 28, 2025. Yet, they couldn't be sure until the latest updates from the production team.

Klein Moretti, as seen in the donghua's trailer (Image via B.CMAY PICTURES)

As mentioned, the production team has recently shared an image featuring a clock with numbers zero to nine written in Hermes language. The Lord of the Mysteries fans would know that the web novel features exclusive languages used among the Beyonders. Hermes was one of the significant languages that a Beyonder had to master.

It's not only a gibberish language, but it has its own significance. Now, these numbers normally don't mean anything until one uses them to decode a subtle hint left by the production team. In another image, there exist three numbers written in the Hermes language. Once decoded, those numbers translate to 628, which means 6/28 or June 28.

However, this is only a speculation at this point since the official staff has yet to confirm the release date. At any rate, Lord of the Mysteries is confirmed to release this Summer, and fans can stay hyped about the series.

A brief synopsis of the Lord of the Mysteries

Cuttlefish That Loves Diving's Lord of the Mysteries web novel centers on Zhou Mingrui, who transmigrates as Klein Moretti in an alternate Victorian period world, filled with machinery, potions, Divination, Tarot Cards, Artifacts, and Hexes.

In this unfamiliar world, Klein Moretti is entangled with the orthodox and the unorthodox Churches of the world, as he develops new powers with Beyonder potions. The series follows Klein and tells the legend of "The Fool."

