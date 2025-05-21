Shinji Ishii's Toritsukare Otoko novel receives anime movie adaptation in Fall 2025

The Toritsukare Otoko novel is receiving an anime adaptation, which is slated to release in Fall 2025. Bandai Namco Filmworks is spearheading this project, and they announced it on May 21, 2025. The officials also announced that the film adaptation in question will be a musical.

The Toritsukare Otoko novel is well known among avid readers in Japan. It was written by Shinji Ishii. He studied French literature during his earlier days and decided to pursue writing. This novel was first released in 2001. Given its growing popularity, fans are excited about the musical anime film adaptation.

Everything you need to know about Toritsukare Otoko novel anime adaptation

As mentioned earlier, the Toritsukare Otoko novel adaptation is set to release sometime this Fall. Fans will be informed about the exact release date as we approach the aforementioned date. Furthermore, Bandai Namco Filmworks will be responsible for the film’s production. This is one of the biggest animation studios that has worked on titles like Blue Lock and installments of Mobile Suit Gundam.

Furthermore, they released a short teaser trailer for the Toritsukare Otoko novel adaptation. This was accompanied by a key visual as well. During the opening shots, we can get a glimpse of the art style.

It has a unique art style that isn’t usually seen in most anime series. We also saw the protagonist of the series, Giuseppe. We also saw glimpses of Pechka, the balloon merchant, who is also another important character in the series.

Additionally, they also announced the key staff members working on the Toritsukare Otoko novel’s anime adaptation. Wataru Takahashi will be directing the musical adaptation. He also directed the various Crayon Shin-Chan films that have been released over the past few years.

Naoyuki Miura will be overseeing the script for the film. He has worked on titles like Fujoshi and Ukkari Gay ni Kokuru, among others. Masatsugu Arakawa will be responsible for the character designs in the anime adaptation. It is also worth mentioning that the series will be distributed by Bandai Namco Filmworks.

Plot in brief

The story of the Toritsukare Otoko novel revolves around Giuseppe. He is extremely obsessed with things during short periods of time. In that time, he is so focused on that one object that nothing else matters to him.

One fine day, Pechka, a young balloon seller. He is head over heels in love with her. That being said, Pechka holds a great deal of sadness within her. This doesn’t allow him to get close to her. He attempts to show her some of his previous obsessions and inject some color into her world.

Stay tuned for more anime and manga news as 2025 progresses.

