Lazarus episode 7: The teams travels the decaying world

Lazarus episode 7 premiered on May 18, 2025. The episode begins with the team spending time together and eventually uncovering a possible clue regarding Dr. Skinner. This refers to 4 locations where he purchased properties years ago, although it is revealed they are now submerged beneath the sea.
The majority of Lazarus episode 7 is about the team heading to these places while Hersch has a meeting with Abel. They discover that perhaps Skinner wanted them to understand that humanity has caused a lot of damage to the world. This ends up giving them another angle in their quest.
Disclaimer: The article contains spoilers for Lazarus. Reader's discretion is advised.
Lazarus episode 7: Another plan is set
Lazarus episode 7 opens with a small introduction of Axel, Leland, Doug, and Christine. They discuss their ages as the protagonist tries to play with a flamethrower to cook a barbecue. As this is happening, they are informed of another possibility to track down Dr. Skinner, which is associated with global warming.
It is revealed that the North Pole has fully melted, thus adding to the fear that the world is coming to an end. While this is happening, the main characters research and analyze Skinner's video where he announced the other effects of Hapna.
This leads them to another conclusion. It is revealed that the notorious doctor has properties in 4 different places that were sunk years ago, and they decide to do research in those locations.
Axel goes to the Maldives, Doug to the Philippines, Leland to Japan, and Christine heads to another place as they are trying to find information. Meanwhile, Hersch also agrees to a meeting with Abel, hinting at the latter's potential romantic interest.
Lazarus episode 7: Skinner's vision of the world
As Christine swims across the oceans where she is, she realizes that the water and sky are bluer than at any other place since there are no humans there. Furthermore, Axel discovers that the Maldives had an island that sank, but the civilians were backed financially, with them having a disease that keeps them from feeling pain.
The team concludes that perhaps Skinner wanted them to see how humanity has fallen and needs to start again. They also come to the conclusion that the people of that island were the origin of the Hapna medicine.
Lazarus episode 7 then has a scene where Abel and Hersch begin to discuss Skinner's intentions, with the latter claiming that perhaps he never truly changed. The installment ends with the cliffhanger of Elaina discovering that Hersch was involved in the creation of the Hapna medicine, working alongside Skinner in the process. Meanwhile, Christine runs into a woman who recognizes her.
Final thoughts
Lazarus episode 7 has provided some interesting developments in the search for Dr. Skinner. The episode reveals that perhaps the latter has a certain angle when it comes to the clues the team has been finding. Furthermore, this installment provided a bit of information regarding Hersch and how perhaps she has a much more personal reason to find the doctor.
