Zatsu Tabi episode 7 release date and time, where to watch, and more

Zatsu Tabi episode 7 will air the following Monday, May 19, 2025, at 10 pm JST. The most recent episode, much like the previous one, could be considered a two-parter since the first half continued and concluded the summer vacation the protagonist, Chika Suzugamori, spent with her friend Hassu, especially with her infamous bike ride where they ended up completely exhausted.
In the second part of the installment, Hassu and Chika go to Shibuya with Yui, reminiscing about their time together at school. Zatsu Tabi episode 7 is very likely to maintain this formula, especially regarding how the main cast of the series has been established thus far.
Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the Zatsu Tabi series. Any opinion expressed belongs to the author.
Zatsu Tabi episode 7 release date and time for all regions
As per the information provided across various online platforms, Zatsu Tabi episode 7is set to be released on May 19, 2025, at 10 pm JST across multiple regions. The release schedule for several parts of the world is listed in the following table:
Where to watch Zatsu Tabi episode 7?
Anime fans living in Japan, eager to watch this slice-of-life series, can give it a chance on platforms such as AT-X, Tokyo MX, BS11, and YTV.
Furthermore, international fans interested in the English-subbed version of Zatsu Tabi episode 7 can watch it on Crunchyroll. However, they must pay for a subscription to get this streaming service.
Recap of the previous episode
When it comes to the latest installment, it continued with the adventure of Chika Suzugamori, the aspiring mangaka, and her friend Hassu as they are traveling across the island for their summer vacation. This also had them riding bikes, watching several landmarks, and Hassu even got tanned because of the entire journey they went through under the sun.
The second part of the episode focused on new experiences for these two characters as they went to Shibuya with Yui to spend time together as a trio. This allowed Yui to show some of her historical knowledge regarding Shibuya and some of the popular landmarks that this place has, much to the surprise of Hassu and Chika.
The final portion of the episode has Hassu making new friends at the park, with Yui and Chika reminiscing about their times in high school and how she always had that ability. Furthermore, Hassu takes them to a special sight to spend the end of the evening, with the three girls appreciating the fact that they are taking time from their days to make plans with them, thus ending the installment on a rather emotional note.
What to expect from Zatsu Tabi episode 7?
Zatsu Tabi episode 7 will show a lot more of Chika's adventures across Japan, and there is a very good chance that it will feature more of her friends. The series could even feature a larger group going to another location in Japan, although that is mere speculation at the moment.
Related articles:
- Rock is a Lady's Modesty episode 7 release date and time, where to watch, and more
- Witch Watch episode 7 release date and time, where to watch, and more
- The Catcher in the Ballpark episode 7 release date and time, where to watch, and more
- Lazarus episode 6: The Naga AI cult and Elaina's past is revealed