Zatsu Tabi episode 7 release date and time, where to watch, and more

Zatsu Tabi episode 7 will air the following Monday, May 19, 2025, at 10 pm JST. The most recent episode, much like the previous one, could be considered a two-parter since the first half continued and concluded the summer vacation the protagonist, Chika Suzugamori, spent with her friend Hassu, especially with her infamous bike ride where they ended up completely exhausted.

Ad

In the second part of the installment, Hassu and Chika go to Shibuya with Yui, reminiscing about their time together at school. Zatsu Tabi episode 7 is very likely to maintain this formula, especially regarding how the main cast of the series has been established thus far.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the Zatsu Tabi series. Any opinion expressed belongs to the author.

Zatsu Tabi episode 7 release date and time for all regions

Chika and tanned Hassu in the most recent episode (Image via Makaria).

As per the information provided across various online platforms, Zatsu Tabi episode 7is set to be released on May 19, 2025, at 10 pm JST across multiple regions. The release schedule for several parts of the world is listed in the following table:

Ad

Trending

Time Zone Release Time Release Day Release Date Pacific Time 6 am Monday May 19, 2025

Central Time 8 am Monday May 19, 2025

Eastern Time 9 am Monday May 19, 2025

Greenwich Mean Time 1 pm Monday May 19, 2025

Central European Time 3 pm Monday May 19, 2025

Indian Standard Time 6:30 pm Monday May 19, 2025

Philippine Time 9 pm Monday May 19, 2025

Australia Central Time 10:30 pm Monday May 19, 2025

Ad

Ad

Where to watch Zatsu Tabi episode 7?

Yui, Hassu, and Chika at the Shibuya Sky (Image via Makaria).

Anime fans living in Japan, eager to watch this slice-of-life series, can give it a chance on platforms such as AT-X, Tokyo MX, BS11, and YTV.

Ad

Furthermore, international fans interested in the English-subbed version of Zatsu Tabi episode 7 can watch it on Crunchyroll. However, they must pay for a subscription to get this streaming service.

Recap of the previous episode

The girls in the latest installment (Image via Makaria).

When it comes to the latest installment, it continued with the adventure of Chika Suzugamori, the aspiring mangaka, and her friend Hassu as they are traveling across the island for their summer vacation. This also had them riding bikes, watching several landmarks, and Hassu even got tanned because of the entire journey they went through under the sun.

Ad

The second part of the episode focused on new experiences for these two characters as they went to Shibuya with Yui to spend time together as a trio. This allowed Yui to show some of her historical knowledge regarding Shibuya and some of the popular landmarks that this place has, much to the surprise of Hassu and Chika.

The final portion of the episode has Hassu making new friends at the park, with Yui and Chika reminiscing about their times in high school and how she always had that ability. Furthermore, Hassu takes them to a special sight to spend the end of the evening, with the three girls appreciating the fact that they are taking time from their days to make plans with them, thus ending the installment on a rather emotional note.

Ad

What to expect from Zatsu Tabi episode 7?

Chika Suzugamori in the most recent episode (Image via Makaria).

Zatsu Tabi episode 7 will show a lot more of Chika's adventures across Japan, and there is a very good chance that it will feature more of her friends. The series could even feature a larger group going to another location in Japan, although that is mere speculation at the moment.

Ad

Related articles:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Kevin Tanza Kevin is an expert anime writer at Sportskeeda who endeavors to keep readers apprised with the latest news and trends in the genre via his content. The groundbreaking Dragon Ball series captured a young Kevin's imagination, introducing him to the entrancing world of Japanese animation. Since then, he has been a staunch follower of the works of many artists, including Berserk's creator, Kentaro Miura, who he admires greatly for his unparalleled work quality.



With a BA in Public Accounting, Kevin’s dip into the world of content began 7 years ago when he took up writing. Since then, he has written for numerous websites, including Nerdgenic, Stretty News, MusikHolics, and BookNerdection.



He maintains very high ethical standards in his content by placing a strong emphasis on transparency, and obtaining comprehensive information off the web to fully capture nuances.



Kevin has has had the privilege of interviewing several musicians, including metal band Stryper’s Michael Sweet, Bobby Blitz of Overkill, and Saxon’s Biff Byford.



When not immersed in the anime world, Kevin writes comic book scripts and books for his own projects. He also enjoys reading and watching football. Know More