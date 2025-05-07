The Catcher in the Ballpark episode 7 release date and time, where to watch, and more

The Catcher in the Ballpark episode 7 is going to come out on Wednesday, May 14, 2025, at 12 am JST. The most recent installment continued with the adventures of Ruriko at the MotorSuns Stadium, which included the introduction of another beer vendor, Sara, and the All-Star Game.

Ad

On the other hand, the three storylines focus on Sara leading with a visit from her parents to the stadium, the beer girls finding old stuff in the dressing room, and the All-Star Game where Sun-Shiro got involved in a fight. The Catcher in the Ballpark episode 7 is bound to maintain this structure of multiple stories in one installment.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for The Catcher in the Ballpark series. Any opinion expressed here belongs to the author.

Ad

Trending

The Catcher in the Ballpark episode 7 release date and time for all regions

Ruriko as seen in the most recent episode (Image via EMT Squared).

As per what was originally stated in the release schedule for this sports anime, The Catcher in the Ballpark episode 7 will come out next week in several different regions all over the world, as shown in the following table:

Ad

Time Zone Release Time Release Day Release Date Pacific Time 8:00 am Tuesday May 13, 2025

Central Time 10:00 am Tuesday May 13, 2025

Eastern Time 11:00 am Tuesday May 13, 2025

Greenwich Mean Time 3:00 pm Tuesday May 13, 2025

Central European Time 4:00 pm Tuesday May 13, 2025

Indian Standard Time 8:30 pm Tuesday May 13, 2025

Philippine Time 11:00 pm Tuesday May 13, 2025

Australia Central Time 12:30 am Wednesday May 14, 2025

Ad

Ad

Where to watch The Catcher in the Ballpark episode 7?

Sara with her family (Image via EMT Squared).

For anime fans living in Japan, they can watch this baseball series on platforms like TXN (TV Tokyo) and AT-X.

Ad

The international fans living abroad can watch the English-subbed version of The Catcher in the Ballpark episode 7 on Crunchyroll. However, viewers will have to pay for a subscription to get these services.

Recap of the previous episode

Sara and Ruriko as seen in the most recent episode (Image via EMT Squared).

The first part happens, as per usual in the series, at the MotorSuns baseball stadium, this time focusing on the youngest beer vendor on the staff, Sara. She doesn't have that many regular customers and wants to build a reputation, although she is greeted by her parents, who, as it turns out, have brought the entirety of her extended family as well.

Ad

When it comes to the second storyline of the episode, Ruriko, Sara, and the rest of the vendors realize that they have to clean the dressing room and end up checking a lot of stuff that has been stored there for years. This includes old baseball magazines, which show veteran players of the MotorSuns when they were starting, and even a photo of Nakaizumi, the senior vendor, which is a nice bonding moment between them.

Ad

The final storyline focuses on this season's All-Star Game, which is happening at the MotorSuns' stadium. Ruriko is seen as having an awkward feeling because this game has a lot of new customers with unpleasant attitudes. The entire institution is being laughed at until the teams' mascots plan a wrestling-style performance to entertain people, which results in Sun-Shiro getting the upper hand to make the protagonist happier.

What to expect from The Catcher in the Ballpark episode 7?

Ad

Sun-Shiro with the other mascots (Image via EMT Squared).

The Catcher in the Ballpark episode 7 is going to continue with this romantic comedy, and the ending credits of the latest installment had a preview confirming that it is going to have three storylines once again. Ruriko is naturally going to continue in her role as the protagonist, and fans can expect new characters to take the spotlight at the MotorSuns stadium.

Ad

Related articles:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Kevin Tanza Kevin is an expert anime writer at Sportskeeda who endeavors to keep readers apprised with the latest news and trends in the genre via his content. The groundbreaking Dragon Ball series captured a young Kevin's imagination, introducing him to the entrancing world of Japanese animation. Since then, he has been a staunch follower of the works of many artists, including Berserk's creator, Kentaro Miura, who he admires greatly for his unparalleled work quality.



With a BA in Public Accounting, Kevin’s dip into the world of content began 7 years ago when he took up writing. Since then, he has written for numerous websites, including Nerdgenic, Stretty News, MusikHolics, and BookNerdection.



He maintains very high ethical standards in his content by placing a strong emphasis on transparency, and obtaining comprehensive information off the web to fully capture nuances.



Kevin has has had the privilege of interviewing several musicians, including metal band Stryper’s Michael Sweet, Bobby Blitz of Overkill, and Saxon’s Biff Byford.



When not immersed in the anime world, Kevin writes comic book scripts and books for his own projects. He also enjoys reading and watching football. Know More