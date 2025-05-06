Zatsu Tabi episode 6 release date and time, where to watch, and more

Zatsu Tabi episode 6 will air the following Monday, May 12, 2025, at 10 pm JST. The most recent episode could be considered a two-parter since the first one focused on the protagonist, Chika Suzugamori, traveling on her own again. She realizes how a journey is made special because of the people she loves, whether they are present or not.

The second part features her and Hassu heading to an island for summer vacation and spending quality time together. Zatsu Tabi episode 6 is bound to continue with this second part since it was left as a cliffhanger, and perhaps introduce another adventure for Chika.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the Zatsu Tabi series. Any opinion expressed belongs to the author.

Zatsu Tabi episode 6 release date and time for all regions

Chika and Hassu resting in the most recent episode (Image via Makaria).

As per the information provided across various online platforms, Zatsu Tabi episode 6 is set to be released on May 12, 2025, at 10 pm JST across multiple regions. The release schedule for several parts of the world is listed in the following table:

Time Zone Release Time Release Day Release Date Pacific Time 6 am Monday May 12, 2025

Central Time 8 am Monday May 12, 2025

Eastern Time 9 am Monday May 12, 2025

Greenwich Mean Time 1 pm Monday May 12, 2025

Central European Time 3 pm Monday May 12, 2025

Indian Standard Time 6:30 pm Monday May 12, 2025

Philippine Time 9 pm Monday May 12, 2025

Australia Central Time 10:30 pm Monday May 12, 2025

Where to watch Zatsu Tabi episode 6?

Chika in the most recent episode (Image via Makaria).

When it comes to anime fans living in Japan who are eager to watch this slice-of-life series, they can give it a chance on platforms such as AT-X, Tokyo MX, BS11, and YTV.

Furthermore, international fans interested in the English-subbed version of Zatsu Tabi episode 6 can watch it on Crunchyroll. However, they must pay for a subscription to get this streaming service.

Recap of the previous episode

Hassu and Chika as seen on their vacation (Image via Makaria).

In the most recent episode, the protagonist, Chika Suzugamori, the aspiring mangaka, colors the areas of a map of Japan to highlight the places she has visited thus far. Reminiscing on the journeys she has made thus far in the series, Chika decides to travel on her own once again and see if things are different now from her perspective.

As she is heading to a specific location, she decides to stop at a particular place since she wants to have new experiences and try different things off the cuff, which Chika mentions as a lot easier to do on her own. While eating noodles, she thinks of how traveling is connected to the people she cares about, which is reflected in several scenes where she thinks of her friends.

Speaking of her friends, the second part of the episode focuses on Chika traveling with Hassu to one of Japan's islands as part of their summer vacation. The bulk of the journey, whose only first half was shown in this installment, had them walking through the shore, eating together, and overall having a good time.

What to expect from Zatsu Tabi episode 6?

A vision of Chika with her friends (Image via Makaria).

Zatsu Tabi episode 6 is bound to continue with Chika and Hassu's recent travels on the island since the narrator mentions that only the first half was shown. Furthermore, there is a good chance that the protagonist will have another journey, perhaps with more than one of her friends or even all of them together.

