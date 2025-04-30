The Catcher in the Ballpark episode 6 release date and time, where to watch, and more

The Catcher in the Ballpark episode 6 is set to be released on Wednesday, May 7, 2025, at 12 am JST. This installment continues with Ruriko's adventures at the MotorSuns stadium, this time around focusing on Murata meeting Shimizu, his coworker, during one of the games, much to the protagonist's jealousy.
There was also a storyline focusing on Yuki Takino competing with the wife of another player when it comes to their husbands selling special lunches, and another one focusing on the rain keeping the team from playing. The Catcher in the Ballpark episode 6 is bound to maintain this structure of multiple stories in one installment.
The Catcher in the Ballpark episode 6 release date and time for all regions
As per what was originally stated in the release schedule for this sports anime, The Catcher in the Ballpark episode 6 will come out next week in several different regions all over the world, as shown in the following table:
Where to watch The Catcher in the Ballpark episode 6?
For those anime fans who are currently living in Japan, they can watch this baseball series on platforms like TXN (TV Tokyo) and AT-X.
When it comes to the international fans living abroad, they can watch the English-subbed version of The Catcher in the Ballpark episode 6 on Crunchyroll. However, viewers will have to pay for a subscription to get these services.
Recap of the previous episode
The first part focuses on Murata heading to the baseball stadium and talking about how much of a hard week he had, looking forward to the game so he can relax and move to a different "world" where he doesn't have to think about his job. However, he finds Shimizu, a new coworker who also loves baseball, which leads to both Ruriko and Natsuno doing several shenanigans out of jealousy.
Then the episode moves to its second storyline, this time around focusing on Kojiro's wife, Yuki, buying lunches in the store to support her husband, but Kisa, Mitsui's partner, does likewise. This results in a little competition between the two wives since each lunch has their husbands' faces, but they end up giving some of them to other MotorSuns fans since they bought all of them and don't want to rob them of the experience.
The final storyline focuses on the MotorSuns' stadium filled with rain and Ruriko still doing her job while the team has the upper hand over the league leaders. Moreover, Murata is also quite excited despite the rain, but it is announced that the game might be suspended because of the weather. As Ruriko is talking to a father and daughter who are frustrated due to the outcome, the sun clears and the MotorSuns manage to win.
What to expect from The Catcher in the Ballpark episode 6?
The Catcher in the Ballpark episode 6 is bound to carry on with this romantic comedy, featuring a lot more of Ruriko and her shenanigans in the MotorSuns stadium. Furthermore, fans can expect a lot of different storylines in just one episode and new characters to appear, adding a bit more life to the stadium in the process.
