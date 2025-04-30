The Catcher in the Ballpark episode 6 release date and time, where to watch, and more

The Catcher in the Ballpark episode 6 is set to be released on Wednesday, May 7, 2025, at 12 am JST. This installment continues with Ruriko's adventures at the MotorSuns stadium, this time around focusing on Murata meeting Shimizu, his coworker, during one of the games, much to the protagonist's jealousy.

Ad

There was also a storyline focusing on Yuki Takino competing with the wife of another player when it comes to their husbands selling special lunches, and another one focusing on the rain keeping the team from playing. The Catcher in the Ballpark episode 6 is bound to maintain this structure of multiple stories in one installment.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for The Catcher in the Ballpark series. Any opinion expressed here belongs to the author.

Ad

Trending

The Catcher in the Ballpark episode 6 release date and time for all regions

Yuki Takino as seen in the most recent episode (Image via EMT Squared).

As per what was originally stated in the release schedule for this sports anime, The Catcher in the Ballpark episode 6 will come out next week in several different regions all over the world, as shown in the following table:

Ad

Time Zone Release Time Release Day Release Date Pacific Time 8:00 am Tuesday May 6, 2025

Central Time 10:00 am Tuesday May 6, 2025

Eastern Time 11:00 am Tuesday May 6, 2025

Greenwich Mean Time 3:00 pm Tuesday May 6, 2025

Central European Time 4:00 pm Tuesday May 6, 2025

Indian Standard Time 8:30 pm Tuesday May 6, 2025

Philippine Time 11:00 pm Tuesday May 6, 2025

Australia Central Time 12:30 am Wednesday May 7, 2025

Ad

Ad

Where to watch The Catcher in the Ballpark episode 6?

Ruriko and Natsuno Yamada as seen in the latest episode (Image via EMT Squared).

For those anime fans who are currently living in Japan, they can watch this baseball series on platforms like TXN (TV Tokyo) and AT-X.

Ad

When it comes to the international fans living abroad, they can watch the English-subbed version of The Catcher in the Ballpark episode 6 on Crunchyroll. However, viewers will have to pay for a subscription to get these services.

Recap of the previous episode

Shimizu, Murata's coworker, as seen in the most recent episode (Image via EMT Squared).

The first part focuses on Murata heading to the baseball stadium and talking about how much of a hard week he had, looking forward to the game so he can relax and move to a different "world" where he doesn't have to think about his job. However, he finds Shimizu, a new coworker who also loves baseball, which leads to both Ruriko and Natsuno doing several shenanigans out of jealousy.

Ad

Then the episode moves to its second storyline, this time around focusing on Kojiro's wife, Yuki, buying lunches in the store to support her husband, but Kisa, Mitsui's partner, does likewise. This results in a little competition between the two wives since each lunch has their husbands' faces, but they end up giving some of them to other MotorSuns fans since they bought all of them and don't want to rob them of the experience.

Ad

The final storyline focuses on the MotorSuns' stadium filled with rain and Ruriko still doing her job while the team has the upper hand over the league leaders. Moreover, Murata is also quite excited despite the rain, but it is announced that the game might be suspended because of the weather. As Ruriko is talking to a father and daughter who are frustrated due to the outcome, the sun clears and the MotorSuns manage to win.

Ad

What to expect from The Catcher in the Ballpark episode 6?

Ruriko and Murata under the rain (Image via EMT Squared).

The Catcher in the Ballpark episode 6 is bound to carry on with this romantic comedy, featuring a lot more of Ruriko and her shenanigans in the MotorSuns stadium. Furthermore, fans can expect a lot of different storylines in just one episode and new characters to appear, adding a bit more life to the stadium in the process.

Ad

Related articles:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Kevin Tanza Kevin is an expert anime writer at Sportskeeda who endeavors to keep readers apprised with the latest news and trends in the genre via his content. The groundbreaking Dragon Ball series captured a young Kevin's imagination, introducing him to the entrancing world of Japanese animation. Since then, he has been a staunch follower of the works of many artists, including Berserk's creator, Kentaro Miura, who he admires greatly for his unparalleled work quality.



With a BA in Public Accounting, Kevin’s dip into the world of content began 7 years ago when he took up writing. Since then, he has written for numerous websites, including Nerdgenic, Stretty News, MusikHolics, and BookNerdection.



He maintains very high ethical standards in his content by placing a strong emphasis on transparency, and obtaining comprehensive information off the web to fully capture nuances.



Kevin has has had the privilege of interviewing several musicians, including metal band Stryper’s Michael Sweet, Bobby Blitz of Overkill, and Saxon’s Biff Byford.



When not immersed in the anime world, Kevin writes comic book scripts and books for his own projects. He also enjoys reading and watching football. Know More