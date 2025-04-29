Zatsu Tabi episode 5 release date and time, where to watch, and more

Zatsu Tabi episode 5 is going to come out next Monday, May 5, 2025, at 10 pm JST. The most recent episode fully introduced the characters of Fuyune Kojiya, a seasoned mangaka, and Riri Tenkubashi, a fellow mangaka who meets Chika Suzugamori for the first time, although it is revealed they went to the same hotel in the first episode.

This installment focuses mainly on the trio developing a strong friendship together and Chika having a greater understanding of what makes them tick as mangaka. Zatsu Tabi episode 5 is very likely to maintain the same formula since the story focuses on traveling across Japan, with other characters getting focus as well.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the Zatsu Tabi series. Any opinion expressed belongs to the author.

Zatsu Tabi episode 5 release date and time for all regions

Chika, Fuyune, and Riri as seen in the most recent episode (Image via Makaria).

As per the information that has been provided across various platforms online, Zatsu Tabi episode 5 is set to be released on May 5, 2025, at 10 pm JST across multiple regions. The release schedule for several parts of the world is listed in the following table:

Time Zone Release Time Release Day Release Date Pacific Time 6:00 am Monday May 5, 2025

Central Time 8:00 am Monday May 5, 2025

Eastern Time 9:00 am Monday May 5, 2025

Greenwich Mean Time 1:00 pm Monday May 5, 2025

Central European Time 3:00 pm Monday May 5, 2025

Indian Standard Time 6:30 pm Monday May 5, 2025

Philippine Time 9:00 pm Monday May 5, 2025

Australia Central Time 10:30 pm Monday May 5, 2025

Where to watch Zatsu Tabi episode 5?

The three ladies as seen in the most recent episode (Image via Makaria).

For anime fans who are in Japan and are interested in watching this slice-of-life series, they can head to platforms such as AT-X, Tokyo MX, BS11, and YTV.

On the other hand, international fans who are interested in seeing the English-subbed version of Zatsu Tabi episode 5 can watch it on Crunchyroll. However, they will have to pay for a subscription to get this streaming service.

Recap of the previous episode

Fuyune, Riri, and Chika as seen in the latest episode (Image via Makaria).

When it comes to the latest installment, it begins with the protagonist, Chika Suzugamori, talking with one of her mangaka friends, Fuyune Kojiya, who recommends they go traveling together. She also mentions bringing a friend of hers, Riri Tenkubashi, since Chika could work with the latter as an assistant, and this journey could create some bonds between them.

As they are traveling together and enjoying these new experiences, Chika realizes that Riri uses any excuse to drink alcohol, which leads to the revelation that the protagonist isn't old enough to drink yet. Moreover, while they are visiting the different attractions of Kyoto, Fuyune's lighthearted nature and extreme creativity come in full force, constantly coming up with ideas for new manga series.

Chika and her friends stay at a good hotel where the protagonist wakes up the next morning and sees Riri drawing several of her manga ideas since she doesn't want to forget. This helps both ladies to form a stronger bond, much to Fuyune's joy, and the episode ends with Chika and Riri beginning to work together on the latter's manga.

What to expect from Zatsu Tabi episode 5?

Riri drawing as seen in the most recent episode (Image via Makaria).

Zatsu Tabi episode 5 is very likely to give Chika Suzugamori another journey to make since that is the mechanic of the series, but it is also bound to show some of the previous characters in this installment. That is because the main characters are already introduced, so there is a chance that the upcoming journey might feature some of them yet again.

