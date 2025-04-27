Lazarus episode 4: The team finds another lead to Skinner

Lazarus episode 4, which aired on April 27, 2025, starts where the last one was left off as the Lazarus team finds another lead regarding Dr. Skinner, which involves a potential hacker and an investor. This leads to the team of Axel, Doug, Christine, and Leland, with the latter dressed as a woman, infiltrating a party to reach the investor and get information.

When it comes to the installment itself, Lazarus episode 4 focuses mainly on the party and the team trying to enter the VIP area where the investor is. It also features a heavy action-focused scene, which features Axel hunting down his targets.

Disclaimer: The article contains spoilers for Lazarus. Reader's discretion is advised.

Lazarus episode 4: The team gets ready to infiltrate a party

Axel and Christine as seen in the most recent episode (Image via MAPPA).

After starting with a small introduction, Lazarus episode 4 properly begins with the team realizing that there could be a famous hacker named 909 involved with Dr. Skinner. That is because the notorious doctor seems to be moving a lot of money through cryptocurrencies, with Eleina's investigation giving them a lead to an investor named Sam.

This results in the characters going to a party of the investor in disguise, with Leland dressed as a woman in case the target might be interested in getting a female's attention. As they enter the fold, they come to the realization that they need special digital tattoos to enter the VIP area, which is where Sam might be.

Meanwhile, Christine also highlights that the notorious DJ, Visionary, is going to be at the party. This middle section of the episode has Axel and the rest of the team spending some time at the party while they expect the investor to get involved, featuring Doug Hardin's difficulties in dancing.

Moreover, Hersch and Eleina noticed that a person was taking money from the account they found through a physical process, thus determining that it was the same person time and time again.

Lazarus episode 4: Axel, Christine, and the others find their target

Christine as seen in the most recent episode (Image via MAPPA).

Soon after, Christine and Leland are taken to the VIP area with other women to hang out with the investor and the DJ, Visionary. As they are getting drugged by Sam so they can get their way with them, Hersch and Eleina discover that the Visionary is the man who was taking the money, with Axel and Doug ordered to head there.

Lazarus episode 4 then has a heavy action-focused scene where Axel chases the two men, to the point that he is holding onto their helicopter, and Leland sends a flying machine for him to have to work with. He traps them, and they reveal they don't have a lot of information regarding Skinner, although Eleina managed to get a lead that could help them.

Final thoughts

Axel chasing the targets in the most recent episode (Image via MAPPA).

Lazarus episode 4 provided another misleading direction to take for them regarding Skinner's whereabouts while also giving the audience another action-packed installment with stellar animation. Moreover, as shown at the end of the episode, there are hints that the first innocent lives are being taken by the side effects of Hapna.

