Rock is a Lady's Modesty episode 6 release date and time, where to watch, and more

Rock is a Lady's Modesty episode 6 is going to be released on Thursday, May 8, 2025, at 11:56 pm JST, and is going to continue with Lilisa and Otoha's adventures with their band. There is a very good chance that the next episode is going to see them scheduling a new performance and perhaps introducing a new character.
When it comes to the latest episode, this one focused on the duo's performance with the Red Familia orchestra, leading to them imposing their sound. Therefore, Rock is a Lady's Modesty episode 6 is going to show the ramifications of this, especially considering that Alice managed to discover the truth of Lilisa's interest in music.
Rock is a Lady's Modesty episode 6 release date and time for all regions
As per what has been reported through the release schedule, Rock is a Lady's Modesty episode 6 is going to come out next week in various regions, as shown in the table below:
Where to watch Rock is a Lady's Modesty episode 6?
When it comes to anime fans who are currently living in Japan and want to watch this series about musicians, they can head to platforms such as JNN (also known as TBS).
Furthermore, those fans who are living abroad can do to Hidive to watch the English-subbed version of Rock is a Lady's Modesty episode 6. However, it needs to be taken into account that they must pay for a subscription to get these services.
Recap of the previous episode
The latest episode starts with Lilisa Suzunomiya and Otoha Kurogane rehearsing with the Red Familia orchestra and feeling frustrated because of the slow pace of their tunes. During the events of the rehearsal, the leader of the orchestra is mocked by a former classmate of his who is now a professional singer, with Lilisa highlighting the latter's disdain for instrumental music.
Moreover, Alice is seen heading to the place where Otoha Kurogane and her step-sister Lilisa are going to perform since she was invited by a friend. The performance ends up being dominated by the main duo, with their drumming and bass-playing dominating and upping the pace of the song, leading the rest of the orchestra to perform at their absolute best.
After the show, Otoha and Lilisa, still hyped from the performance, harshly criticize the singer’s vocals. Alice confronts Lilisa, who then asks her to keep it secret. Later, Otoha and Lilisa share a quiet moment by the river, where Otoha reflects that being with Lilisa has brought her many new experiences, including performing live.
What to expect from Rock is a Lady's Modesty episode 6?
Rock is a Lady's Modesty episode 6 has a very good chance of introducing new characters, as evidenced by the fact that Tina Isemi was hinted at in the latest installment. It is also worth pointing out that it is likely for Lilisa and Otoha to schedule more places to perform on stage.
