Rock is a Lady's Modesty episode 6 release date and time, where to watch, and more

By Kevin Tanza
Modified May 02, 2025 08:30 GMT
Rock is a Lady
Rock is a Lady's Modesty episode 6 release date and more (Image via Bandai Namco Pictures)

Rock is a Lady's Modesty episode 6 is going to be released on Thursday, May 8, 2025, at 11:56 pm JST, and is going to continue with Lilisa and Otoha's adventures with their band. There is a very good chance that the next episode is going to see them scheduling a new performance and perhaps introducing a new character.

When it comes to the latest episode, this one focused on the duo's performance with the Red Familia orchestra, leading to them imposing their sound. Therefore, Rock is a Lady's Modesty episode 6 is going to show the ramifications of this, especially considering that Alice managed to discover the truth of Lilisa's interest in music.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for Rock is a Lady's Modesty series. Any opinion expressed belongs to the author.

Rock is a Lady's Modesty episode 6 release date and time for all regions

Lilisa and Otoha as seen in the most recent episode (Image via Bandai Namco Pictures)
As per what has been reported through the release schedule, Rock is a Lady's Modesty episode 6 is going to come out next week in various regions, as shown in the table below:

Time ZoneRelease TimeRelease DayRelease Date
Pacific Time7:56 amThursdayMay 8, 2025
Central Time9:56 amThursdayMay 8, 2025
Eastern Time10:56 amThursdayMay 8, 2025
Greenwich Mean Time2:56 pmThursdayMay 8, 2025
Central European Time3:56 pmThursdayMay 8, 2025
Indian Standard Time8:26 pmThursdayMay 8, 2025
Philippine Time10:56 pmThursdayMay 8, 2025
Australia Central Time12:26 amFridayMay 9, 2025
Where to watch Rock is a Lady's Modesty episode 6?

Alice watching the performance in the most recent episode (Image via Bandai Namco Pictures)
When it comes to anime fans who are currently living in Japan and want to watch this series about musicians, they can head to platforms such as JNN (also known as TBS).

Furthermore, those fans who are living abroad can do to Hidive to watch the English-subbed version of Rock is a Lady's Modesty episode 6. However, it needs to be taken into account that they must pay for a subscription to get these services.

Recap of the previous episode

Tina hinted in the most recent episode (Image via Bandai Namco Pictures)
The latest episode starts with Lilisa Suzunomiya and Otoha Kurogane rehearsing with the Red Familia orchestra and feeling frustrated because of the slow pace of their tunes. During the events of the rehearsal, the leader of the orchestra is mocked by a former classmate of his who is now a professional singer, with Lilisa highlighting the latter's disdain for instrumental music.

Moreover, Alice is seen heading to the place where Otoha Kurogane and her step-sister Lilisa are going to perform since she was invited by a friend. The performance ends up being dominated by the main duo, with their drumming and bass-playing dominating and upping the pace of the song, leading the rest of the orchestra to perform at their absolute best.

After the show, Otoha and Lilisa, still hyped from the performance, harshly criticize the singer’s vocals. Alice confronts Lilisa, who then asks her to keep it secret. Later, Otoha and Lilisa share a quiet moment by the river, where Otoha reflects that being with Lilisa has brought her many new experiences, including performing live.

What to expect from Rock is a Lady's Modesty episode 6?

Lilisa and Otoha by the end of the most recent episode (Image via Bandai Namco Pictures)
Rock is a Lady's Modesty episode 6 has a very good chance of introducing new characters, as evidenced by the fact that Tina Isemi was hinted at in the latest installment. It is also worth pointing out that it is likely for Lilisa and Otoha to schedule more places to perform on stage.

Kevin Tanza

Kevin is an expert anime writer at Sportskeeda who endeavors to keep readers apprised with the latest news and trends in the genre via his content. The groundbreaking Dragon Ball series captured a young Kevin's imagination, introducing him to the entrancing world of Japanese animation. Since then, he has been a staunch follower of the works of many artists, including Berserk's creator, Kentaro Miura, who he admires greatly for his unparalleled work quality.

With a BA in Public Accounting, Kevin’s dip into the world of content began 7 years ago when he took up writing. Since then, he has written for numerous websites, including Nerdgenic, Stretty News, MusikHolics, and BookNerdection.

He maintains very high ethical standards in his content by placing a strong emphasis on transparency, and obtaining comprehensive information off the web to fully capture nuances.

Kevin has has had the privilege of interviewing several musicians, including metal band Stryper’s Michael Sweet, Bobby Blitz of Overkill, and Saxon’s Biff Byford.

When not immersed in the anime world, Kevin writes comic book scripts and books for his own projects. He also enjoys reading and watching football.

