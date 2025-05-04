Witch Watch episode 6 release date and time, where to watch, and more

Witch Watch episode 6 is set to come out on Sunday, May 11, 2025, at 5 pm JST. The latest episode had a total of three different storylines, with two of them not giving any major focus to the character of Nico Wakatsuki and showing more of the series' school life.
This episode focused on the class teacher, Yuri Makuwa, trying to hide her admiration for her student's anime illustrations, Nico helping a student with stomach problems, and the introduction of Nemu Miyao, the "shape-shifting witch". Witch Watch episode 6 is likely to return to the curse that Nico is going to deal with and other short storylines.
Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the Witch Watch series. Any opinion expressed belongs to the author.
Witch Watch episode 6 release date and time for all regions
As was mentioned earlier, and following the information regarding the schedule of the franchise, Witch Watch episode 6 is going to come out on Sunday, May 11, 2025, at 5:00 pm JST in various areas, with the release time of other parts of the world shown in the following table:
Where to watch Witch Watch episode 6?
When it comes to the people who are residing in Japan at the moment and are eager to see this series about witches, they can head to platforms such as JNN (MBS, TBS).
On the other hand, there are various options for the English-subbed version of Witch Watch episode 6, with Crunchyroll, Netflix, and Hulu being the most prominent for international fans. However, Hulu is exclusive to the United States, and fans will have to pay for the services.
Recap of the previous episode
The installment begins with a storyline that doesn't focus on the protagonist, Nico Wakatsuki and Morihito Otogi, but rather the teacher of their class, Yuri Makuwa. She discovers that one of her students, Kukumi Ureshino, is the artist on Chitter making illustrations of a manga she loves, Uro Mirage, and tries to hide her admiration, although they eventually talk it out and decide to spend time together talking about the series.
Moreover, the second storyline focuses on the character of Nico as she tries to help one of Morihito Otogi's classmates with a spell that deletes his presence so he can go to the bathroom, since he is traumatized because some kids mocked him for using one as a child. He struggles with that, and Morihito has to assist him so he can head to the bathroom, but ends up realizing that he is the one who had to grow up all along.
Witch Watch episode 5 then introduces the character of Nemu Miyao, a "shape-shifting witch" who can turn into a cat and wants Morihito to become her familiar. She follows the main trio to their home, with Morihito caressing her on her cat form, which reveals that she has feelings for him, but she is in danger of falling asleep and her spell will break if that's the case. She manages to escape at the end and swears to make him her familiar.
What to expect from Witch Watch episode 6?
Witch Watch episode 6 is going to provide more details regarding the story, which may include more of Nemu in the series. Moreover, the main plot point of the possible threat that Nico has to deal with could receive a lot more attention, especially considering how the cast is growing bigger.
Also read:
- Rock is a Lady's Modesty episode 6 release date and time, where to watch, and more
- Zatsu Tabi episode 5 release date and time, where to watch, and more
- Lazarus episode 4: The team finds another lead to Skinner
- The Catcher in the Ballpark episode 6 release date and time, where to watch, and more