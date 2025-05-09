Rock is a Lady's Modesty episode 7 release date and time, where to watch, and more

Rock is a Lady's Modesty episode 7 is set to come out on Thursday, May 15, 2025, at 11:56 pm JST, with the very likely scenario of developing the band's new chemistry. After all, the characters of Tina Isemi and Tamaki Shiraya, introduced in the latest installment, will be the band's new members.

In that regard, the episode focused on introducing Isemi and her identity problems while also featuring Shiraya and her desire to form a band with Otoha, casting Lilisa aside. Rock is a Lady's Modesty episode 7 will likely focus on that aspect and develop other ideas that could be pivotal moving forward.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for Rock is a Lady's Modesty series. Any opinion expressed belongs to the author.

Rock is a Lady's Modesty episode 7 release date and time for all regions

Tina Isemi as she was fully introduced (Image via Bandai Namco Pictures)

As per what has been reported through the release schedule, Rock is a Lady's Modesty episode 7 is going to come out next week in various regions, as shown in the table below:

Time Zone Release Time Release Day Release Date Pacific Time 7:56 am Thursday May 15, 2025

Central Time 9:56 am Thursday May 15, 2025

Eastern Time 10:56 am Thursday May 15, 2025

Greenwich Mean Time 2:56 pm Thursday May 15, 2025

Central European Time 3:56 pm Thursday May 15, 2025

Indian Standard Time 8:26 pm Thursday May 15, 2025

Philippine Time 10:56 pm Thursday May 15, 2025

Australia Central Time 12:26 am Friday May 16, 2025

Where to watch Rock is a Lady's Modesty episode 7?

Tamaki Shiraya as presented in the latest episode (Image via Bandai Namco Pictures)

Anime fans residing in Japan who are eager to watch this series about musicians can head to platforms such as JNN (also known as TBS).

On the other hand, international fans can head to Hidive to watch the English-subbed version of Rock is a Lady's Modesty episode 7. However, it is also worth pointing out that they must pay for a subscription to get these services.

Recap of the previous episode

Lilisa and Isemi in the most recent episode (Image via Bandai Namco Pictures)

The most recent installment begins with the protagonist, Lilisa Suzunomiya, going to school when she sees a cat in a tree and chooses not to rescue it because that wouldn't be befitting of a lady. However, Tina Isemi makes her entrance saving the cat, with other girls mentioning how popular she is because of her androgynous look and model work with her family's cosmetic brand.

As Lilisa is chosen for the student council, it is revealed that Tina is the vice president and apologizes for her somewhat rude behavior early in the morning. When the protagonist goes to rehearsal, Otoha Kurogane has been practicing several songs for hours, although she leaves when she receives a message. As Lilisa practices on her own, she is visited by Tina Isemi, who tells her that she saw their performance with the Red Familia and wants to join their group.

Meanwhile, Otoha encounters an old friend of hers, Tamaki Shiraya, a known guitarist in the underground scene, and the latter asks her to leave Lilisa and join her in a new band. Lilisa discovers that Tina has strong self-confidence problems that affect her potential to play the piano. Otoha returns with Shiraya, and it is revealed that all four will play together in a "Battle of the Bands" in two weeks, much to the protagonist's shock.

What to expect from Rock is a Lady's Modesty episode 7?

Lilisa and Shiraya in the latest episode (Image via Bandai Namco Pictures)

Rock is a Lady's Modesty episode 7 is bound to develop these new characters, Shiraya and Isemi, who are going to be a part of the band moving forward. In that regard, it is very likely that the next installment will show the group rehearsing, thus depicting the potential problems they will deal with.

