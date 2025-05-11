Lazarus episode 6: The Naga AI cult and Elaina's past is revealed

Lazarus episode 6, which premiered on May 11, 2025, begins with the titular team discovering a cult dedicated to an Artificial Intelligence named Naga. This behavior was patterned after Dr. Skinner's work many years ago. Therefore, they decide to infiltrate the place and find out if this cult has anything to do with the infamous doctor, although it is revealed that Elaina grew up there.

The majority of Lazarus episode 6 focuses on Leland and Elaina infiltrating the cult, with the audience discovering significant bits of the latter's past. Moreover, it allows the series to show how far gone the people of this organization are and how cruel the rationality of this AI can be.

Disclaimer: The article contains spoilers for Lazarus. Reader's discretion is advised.

Lazarus episode 6: The Naga cult is discovered as well as Elaina's past

Hannah and Elaina as seen in the most recent episode (Image via MAPPA).

After a brief introduction, Lazarus episode 6 begins by having Doug Harding reveal that Dr. Skinner was once branded as a figure in spirituality, according to an old magazine he found. He explains that an AI was created to pattern itself after him. Now, there is a cult based around said AI, named Naga, and it is revealed that Elaina grew up there.

The main characters then decide to infiltrate the place, which leads to Elaina offering to go since she is already familiar with them. Leland joins her since they usually prefer accepting kids rather than adults. When they head there, they meet the hacker's friend, Hannah, with the two of them greeting and accepting.

Meanwhile, Axel, Doug, and Christine are in a hotel nearby, trying to get more data on the leader of the cult, an MIT graduate named Billy Perez. They set up shop to wait for the other party to give them a heads up to go aid them.

Lazarus episode 6: The cult goes down in flames

Billy Perez and the Naga cult in the latest episode (Image via MAPPA).

As Christine and the others are waiting, Leland and Elaina try to reach the AI and gather any information they can get. However, they end up getting caught by the Naga cult.

They are thrown into a prison cell, where Hannah tells them they are going to be burnt alive in their festival along with them. Elaina tries to reason with her, and the latter reveals her jealousy. Leland then tells Elaina to use the smoke bomb in his backpack to save them.

Lazarus episode 6 then has an action-focused scene where they are about to be burned alive. At the last moment, Hannah throws the bomb, leading Axel and the rest of the team to show up, alongside the FBI, who were also doing their own research. All of this leads to the dismantling of the cult, with Axel even calling out the AI's rationality that it did all of this because a god would cause damage.

Final thoughts

Elaina and Leland in the most recent episode (Image via MAPPA).

Lazarus episode 6 continued with the search for Dr. Skinner, though the teams continue to fail in that regard. However, it also comes with the fact that this shows a lot more world-building of the current state of the world. This installment also gives more focus to the character of Elaina, who needed further development.

