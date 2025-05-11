Witch Watch episode 7 release date and time, where to watch, and more

Witch Watch episode 7 is set to come out on Sunday, May 18, 2025, at 5 pm JST. The latest episode focused mainly on the protagonist, Nico Wakatsuki, and her feelings toward Morihito Otogi, with the former trying to come up with ways to get closer to him.

Furthermore, this episode also explains a bit more about Nico's insecurities and her backstory, revealing that her parents divorced because of the constant use of magic, with Morihito being there for her in such a critical moment. Witch Watch episode 7 is bound to continue exploring topics like this one and also adding the series' known comedic formula.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the Witch Watch series. Any opinion expressed belongs to the author.

Witch Watch episode 7 release date and time for all regions

Kanshi and Nico as seen in the latest installment (Image via Bibury Animation Studios)

As stated previously, Witch Watch episode 7 is set to be released on Sunday, May 18, 2025, at 5:00 pm JST in various areas, with the release time of other parts of the world shown in the following table:

Time Zone Release Time Release Day Release Date Pacific Time 1:00 am Sunday May 18, 2025

Central Time 3:00 am Sunday May 18, 2025

Eastern Time 4:00 am Sunday May 18, 2025

Greenwich Mean Time 8:00 am Sunday May 18, 2025

Central European Time 10:00 am Sunday May 18, 2025

Indian Standard Time 1:00 pm Sunday May 18, 2025

Philippine Time 4:00 pm Sunday May 18, 2025

Australia Central Time 5:30 pm Sunday May 18, 2025

Where to watch Witch Watch episode 7?

Morihito in the latest episode (Image via Bibury Animation Studios)

The fans currently living in Japan who want to see this series can go to platforms such as JNN (MBS, TBS).

Furthermore, there are several platforms for the English-subbed version of Witch Watch episode 7, with Crunchyroll, Netflix, and Hulu being the most well-known ones for international fans. However, Hulu is exclusive to the United States, so fans are going to have to pay for said services.

Recap of the previous episode

Nico in the most recent episode (Image via Bibury Animation Studios)

The installment begins with Nico Wakatsuki realizing that Morihito Otogi is becoming a lot more popular with the girls at school, and she feels that she can't get his attention. She comes up with a plan with Kanshi so she can wave her hair in front of him in an attractive manner, but things go south, and a teacher's exams blow away, with Morihito saving them.

The second plot focuses on the class going on a trip to the woods, and one of Nico's friends tells her that there is a tree where people declare their feelings, so she wants to do the same with Morihito Otogi. However, after talking with Kanshi, she feels that he sees her as nothing but a friend.

Witch Watch episode 6 then focuses on students asking her to do spells to give them luck in love, but she runs away thanks to a spell that makes her small. This spell gives her the chance to hear how a girl declares to Morihito and how the latter not only rejects her but declares that there is someone special to him, with Nico narrating the story of how he was there for her when her parents divorced.

What to expect from Witch Watch episode 7?

Nico in the most recent episode (Image via Bibury Animation Studios)

Witch Watch episode 7 is very likely to return the focus to the main plot of the story, which is the potential curse regarding Nico. Moreover, people can expect more of these shorter storylines with a lot of comedic focus, which is the basis of the series.

