Rock is a Lady's Modesty episode 8 release date and time, where to watch, and more

Rock is a Lady's Modesty episode 8 will be released on Thursday, May 22, 2025, at 11:56 pm JST. The episode will focus heavily on the aftermath of the latest installment since Tamaki Shiraya demanded Tina Isemi be kicked out of the band. This is probably due to the latter's lack of experience with keyboards, which is bound to be addressed.

The bulk of the episode focused on explaining how Otoha Kurogane got the ladies involved in a Battle of the Bands and Lilisa teaching Isemi how to play keyboards. Rock is a Lady's Modesty episode 8, as mentioned earlier, is going to deal heavily with the inner dynamics of the band at the moment.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for Rock is a Lady's Modesty series. Any opinion expressed belongs to the author.

Rock is a Lady's Modesty episode 8 release date and time for all regions

Tamaki Shiraya as seen in the latest installment (Image via Bandai Namco Pictures)

Following the release schedule that has been consistent throughout the season, Rock is a Lady's Modesty episode 8 is going to come out next week in various regions, as shown in the table below:

Time Zone Release Time Release Day Release Date Pacific Time 7:56 am Thursday May 22, 2025

Central Time 9:56 am Thursday May 22, 2025

Eastern Time 10:56 am Thursday May 22, 2025

Greenwich Mean Time 2:56 pm Thursday May 22, 2025

Central European Time 3:56 pm Thursday May 22, 2025

Indian Standard Time 8:26 pm Thursday May 22, 2025

Philippine Time 10:56 pm Thursday May 22, 2025

Australia Central Time 12:26 am Friday May 23, 2025

Where to watch Rock is a Lady's Modesty episode 8?

Otoha Kurogane as seen in the most recent episode (Image via Bandai Namco Pictures)

Regarding anime fans who are living in Japan at the moment and want to watch this series about musicians, they can head to platforms such as JNN (also known as TBS).

Furthermore, international fans can go to Hidive to watch the English-subbed version of Rock is a Lady's Modesty episode 8. However, it is also worth highlighting that these services must be paid.

Recap of the previous episode

Tina Isemi as seen in the most recent episode (Image via Bandai Namco Pictures)

When it comes to the latest episode, it begins with the protagonist, Lilisa Suzunomiya, asking Otoha Kurogane how she ended up getting them involved in a Battle of the Bands. This leads to a flashback where Otoha agreed with the band Tamaki Shiraya was playing with to compete in this format to see who ends up having the latter as their guitarist, much to Lilisa's frustration.

Furthermore, after a rehearsal where Lilisa realizes that Shiraya is a far superior guitarist, Otoha Kurogane allows Tina Isemi to join the band, even though the protagonist has second thoughts regarding her lack of experience with the keyboard. However, the episode goes to great lengths to show how much Isemi has been practicing, to the point she is shown having bandages on her fingers because of the effort she is putting in.

Lilisa was initially thinking of having Isemi removed from the band because she simply wasn't cutting it, but once she saw that she was putting so much effort into her learning process, she decided to keep on helping her. This culminated in the four girls rehearsing together for the first time in the series, although it ends the episode with a massive cliffhanger as Shiraya demands the protagonist to remove Isemi from the band.

What to expect from Rock is a Lady's Modesty episode 8?

Tina and Lilisa in the latest episode (Image via Bandai Namco Pictures)

Now that the new characters of Isemi and Shiraya have been fully introduced and fleshed out, Rock is a Lady's Modesty episode 8 is bound to address the cliffhanger of the latter wanting the former out of the band. This is likely going to cause some issues within the group, leading to Isemi and Lilisa perhaps arguing against this decision.

