Witch Watch episode 8 release date and time, where to watch, and more

Witch Watch episode 8 is set to come out on Sunday, May 25, 2025, at 5 pm JST. The latest episode was a two-parter, focusing heavily on Nico and Kanshi creating their own YouTube channel on the first half of the installment, thus introducing the character of Keigo Magami.

On the other hand, the second half of the episode featured the introduction of Suzuka Kinomiya and Morihito Otogi having to help her pass her grandmother's tee test. Witch Watch episode 8 is going to maintain the series' approach of being a romantic .

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the Witch Watch series. Any opinion expressed belongs to the author.

Witch Watch episode 8 release date and time for all regions

Nico and Kanshi as seen in the most recent episode (Image via Bibury Animation Studios)

As has been the norm in the last few months, Witch Watch episode 8 is bound to come out on Sunday, May 25, 2025, at 5:00 pm JST in various areas of the globe, with the release time of said parts of the world shown in the next table:

Time Zone Release Time Release Day Release Date Pacific Time 1:00 am Sunday May 25, 2025

Central Time 3:00 am Sunday May 25, 2025

Eastern Time 4:00 am Sunday May 25, 2025

Greenwich Mean Time 8:00 am Sunday May 25, 2025

Central European Time 10:00 am Sunday May 25, 2025

Indian Standard Time 1:00 pm Sunday May 25, 2025

Philippine Time 4:00 pm Sunday May 25, 2025

Australia Central Time 5:30 pm Sunday May 25, 2025

Where to watch Witch Watch episode 8?

Nico as seen in the most recent installment (Image via Bibury Animation Studios)

The fans currently living in Japan who want to see this series can go to platforms such as JNN (MBS, TBS).

Furthermore, there are several platforms for the English-subbed version of Witch Watch episode 8, with Crunchyroll, Netflix, and Hulu being the most well-known ones for international fans. However, Hulu is exclusive to the United States, so fans are going to have to pay for said services.

Recap of the previous episode

Morihito and Nico in the most recent installment (Image via Bibury Animation Studios)

This recent episode starts with Nico Wakatsuki and Kanshi Kazamatsuri wanting to make it as YouTubers, but their videos are very run-of-the-mill and don't offer anything interesting. Therefore, Morihito Otogi is seen getting involved in the process and decides that he is going to help them with a person from their school.

That is Keigo Magami, who has his own channel where he talks about niche topics, much to the annoyance of Kanshi because of the former's peculiar personality. However, he does help them with the editing of their videos, and Morihito contributes as well, although Nico and Kanshi end up getting bored with the project.

Witch Watch episode 7 then has a second storyline focusing on the student Suzuka Kiyomiya, who is very clumsy and needs to pass her grandmother's test. Thus, Nico does a spell where Morihito Otogi can control Suzuka's body and imitate their movements so her skillful nature can allow her to pass the test, but shenanigans ensue as a direct result of this decision. However, Suzuka saves her grandmother from a bee thanks to Morihito and is spared from failing.

What to expect from Witch Watch episode 8?

Morihito in the latest episode (Image via Bibury Animation Studios)

Witch Watch episode 8 is going to continue with the comedic focus of the story while also introducing new characters, as has been the case throughout the series. Furthermore, people can expect new updates regarding the curse hunting Nico and perhaps the introduction of other characters who use magic.

