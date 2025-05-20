Zatsu Tabi episode 8 release date and time, where to watch, and more

Zatsu Tabi episode 8 is going to come out Monday, May 26, 2025, at 10 pm JST. It can be argued that the most recent episode was a two-parter, with the first half focusing on Riri and Chika traveling together as the protagonist gains a new perspective on the former, which is also a lesson regarding how to deal with frustration.
When it comes to the second part, her editor suggested traveling without knowing the destination so she could get a new experience. Zatsu Tabi episode 8 is going to address this travel, which also features Fuyune and Yui tagging along for the ride, which is going to be another plot point.
Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the Zatsu Tabi series. Any opinion expressed belongs to the author.
Zatsu Tabi episode 8 release date and time for all regions
As has been the case during this series' season thus far, Zatsu Tabi episode 8 is going to come out on May 26, 2025, at 10 pm JST. The release schedule for several parts of the world is listed in the following table:
Where to watch Zatsu Tabi episode 8?
Anime fans who are interested in watching this slice-of-life series can give it a chance on platforms such as AT-X, Tokyo MX, BS11, and YTV.
On the other hand, international fans interested in the English-subbed version of Zatsu Tabi episode 8 can watch it on Crunchyroll. It is worth pointing out that they must pay for a subscription to get this streaming service.
Recap of the previous episode
The most recent episode has Chika Suzugamori working with her fellow mangaka friend, Riri Tenkubashi, with the former saying that she is still struggling to come up with a draft that appeals to her editor, and that is frustrating her. This leads to Riri suggesting they go on another journey, this time around to Ise so they can see its famous temple.
When it comes to the new experiences that Chika and Riri go through in this episode, the protagonist realizes that her senior is not drinking like she did in the previous travel. As she keeps a kid from running away in the streets on his own, she explains that she is traveling as the sole adult with an underage girl so she must keep herself sober.
There is also a moment where Riri explains to Chika that she must push through frustration, which is something the latter takes as inspiration. However, her draft is still rejected, and her editor suggests the idea of traveling without knowing the destination so she can give her protagonist that excitement. This leads to two of her friends, Yui and Fuyune, going with her on a bus trip to another place, with the episode ending with that cliffhanger.
What to expect from Zatsu Tabi episode 8?
Zatsu Tabi episode 8 is going to show Chika, Yui, and Fuyune traveling on their own and perhaps finding new adventures along the way. Furthermore, people can expect the protagonist to deal with the challenges of her manga while also connecting with her friends in one way or the other, which is the basis of the series.
