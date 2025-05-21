Otherworldly Munchkin anime announces October 2025 release, main cast, and more staff with new PV and visual

On Wednesday, May 21, 2025, the official website and X (formerly Twitter) for Otherworldly Munchkin anime unveiled the first promotional video and key visual. The short revealed the anime's October 2025 release window, main staff members, and additional staff.

Fully titled Otherworldly Munchkin: Let's Speedrun the Dungeon with Only 1 HP!, the anime is based on the Japanese manga series by author Yu Shimizu and illustrator Makoto Aogiri. Kodansha's Suiyobi no Sirius manga service has been serializing the manga since February 2019, with eleven tankobon volumes released thus far.

Otherworldly Munchkin anime's first trailer confirms the October 2025 premiere, main cast, and additional staff

According to the first promotional video shared by the series' official staff on Wednesday, May 21, 2025, the Otherworldly Munchkin anime will premiere in October 2025. However, the staff has yet to disclose an exact release date.

The trailer begins with a live-action scene of someone playing TRPG in a dimly lit room. The short clip then transitions to the anime footage, featuring the male protagonist, Yukito, who defeats a horde of Goblins without engaging in real combat. He declares that he will survive no matter what it takes.

Besides the trailer, the official staff unveiled a key visual for the Otherworldly Munchkin anime. The illustration depicts Yukito holding the World Book and looking ahead grimly. Behind him are his companions, Charlotte, Lumilia, and Liverna.

The main cast members have also been announced. Kazuki Ura has joined the voice cast as Yukito Kirihara. Kana Yuki voices Charlotte R. Brownia, one of Yukito's party members, who travels to another world with him. Yui Ishikawa plays Lumilia Sherwood, while Kaori Maeda stars as Liverna Dark.

Other cast members include Anri Katsu as the World Book and the Narrator. Fukushi Ochiai as Rosinante, Ayasa Ito as Managarmr, Yoko Hikasa as Nephilia Curse, and Hika Tsukishiro as Sana Kirihara.

Mamoro Yokota, who was previously announced as the series' director, now serves as the general director. Kei Yoshimizu and Naoya Fukushi are now directing the fantasy anime at Durandal. Hiroshi Hosokawa handles the series scripts, while Yui Kato and Mamoru Yokota are character designers.

Additional staff members are: Asami Tachibana as the music composer, Yurika Sako as the sub-character designer, Yui Horiuchi and Ayuki Katayama as the CG directors, Mayu Saitou as the color designer, Masakazu Miyake as the art director, Nobutaka Maki as the editor, Yasunori Ebina as the sound director, and others.

A brief synopsis of Otherworldly Munchkin anime

Yukito and a goblin (Image via Durandal)

Based on the original manga series, Otherworldly Munchkin anime centers on Yukito Kirihara, who lives with his younger sister, Sana, whom he loves more than anyone. One day, an ogre shows up outside his window looking for his sister. Yukito tries to save Sana from the ogre, but is killed.

Interestingly, a mysterious woman appears and promises Yukito reincarnation. She hands him a character sheet in a book. The male protagonist finds Sana's name in the book and embarks on a mission to find her. The series follows Yukito's story, as he sets off on an adventure to save himself and his sister, even if he has only 1 HP left.

