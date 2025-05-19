One Piece chapter 1149 confirms manga's early June 2025 release schedule

Following a long break week for fans, the release week for One Piece chapter 1149 officially began on Monday, May 19, 2025, also bringing its first spoilers which confirmed no break week. Per X (formerly Twitter) user and reputable series leaker @pewpiece (Pew), the series will not be taking a break week after chapter 1149’s official release on Monday, May 26, 2025.

Ad

Likewise, this One Piece chapter 1149 confirms that mangaka Eiichiro Oda’s best-selling manga of all time will begin June 2025 with chapter 1150’s official release on Monday, June 2, 2025. In turn, this also gives fans an idea of what to expect from the manga for the month of June, which should see four chapters officially released by the month’s end.

One Piece chapter 1149 should mark Oda’s return to regular three-on-one-off publication schedule

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

As mentioned above, the first spoilers for One Piece chapter 1149 have confirmed the back-to-back release of it and chapter 1150. This also implies that Oda’s typical and seemingly preferred three-on-one-off release schedule will begin once more with chapter 1149’s release. In turn, this gives fans a good idea of what to expect from the manga for the month of June 2025, starting with chapter 1150’s official release on Monday, June 2, 2025.

If chapter 1149 does mark the start of Oda’s typical schedule, which seems likely given recent breaks, then fans can also expect chapter 1151’s official release on Monday, June 9. This should be followed by a break week ending on Monday, June 16, followed by chapter 1151’s official release on Monday, June 23, and chapter 1152’s on Monday, June 30. In turn, this would mark four total official releases for the series in June, balancing out May 2025’s two releases.

Ad

While this is the expected schedule given the latest One Piece chapter 1149 news, there is always potential for deviation. The most significant of these would be a sudden break week from Oda made necessary by his health. There’s also the possibility that Oda chooses to release four chapters in a row following the light month of May 2025 for the series. Although June would still see four chapters total in this case, the exact ordering and release dates would change slightly.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

May 2025’s relatively light month in comparison to what fans can expect from June is a result of both voluntary breaks by Oda, and additional publisher breaks by Shueisha. This latest publisher break by Shueisha was due to the Golden Week holiday, during which it typically does not release a new Weekly Shonen Jump issue.

Oda’s manga began serialization in Weekly Shonen Jump in July 1997, where it is still ongoing today but progressing through its Final Saga. Toei Animation’s television anime adaptation began in October 1999, and is also still ongoing today. Netflix is producing both a live-action adaptation of the original manga, and an anime readaptation with Wit Studio titled THE ONE PIECE.

Ad

Related links

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Joseph Brogan Joseph has been working as an anime content specialist for Sportskeeda since the past 2.5 years. Primarily covering his core genre, he also contributes to popular culture writing news stories and cult classic features on older series.



Joseph holds a Bachelor’s degree in English from the University of Delaware, United States. His love of anime, combined with his background in literature, influenced his interest in engaging readers through the written word. He maintains complete accuracy in his content by verifying each and every piece of information regardless of how long it takes, and ensure that the output is impartial and free of bias.



Chainsaw Man, One Piece, Berserk, Undead Unluck, Re:ZERO, Tower of God, Jujutsu Kaisen, Inuyasha, and Fire Punch are some of Joseph’s favorite animanga. His exposure to 4kids' Sonic X series, One Piece, Yu-Gi-Oh, and Dragon Ball Z on Toonami fueled his enthusiasm for the medium.



When not dissecting anime plots, Joseph likes to cook, play games, work on cars, browse new music, and watch pro wrestling, especially AEW. He also enjoys ocean-based activities - beach trips, fishing, swimming and watersports. Know More