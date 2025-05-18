One Piece: Major predictions for chapter 1149 spoilers

With Scopper Gaban having not only confronted but dealt serious damage to Saint Shepherd Sommers, One Piece fans are expecting chapter 1149 to reveal the secret to this damage. Likewise, fans also await to learn additional details of the Holy Knights’ apparent immortality and regeneration,

Ad

Unfortunately, no verifiable spoilers for One Piece chapter 1149 are available as of this writing. It’ll be some time before fans get this information, given that the series’ leaker community typically starts the spoiler process roughly halfway through the issue’s release week. However, recent anti-manga piracy efforts from Japanese publishers suggest this era of regular spoilers may soon end without warning.

Thankfully, some aspects of One Piece chapter 1149 can be predicted with a relative level of certainty given the latest events. Fans can expect confirmation on how Gaban is circumventing the Holy Knights’ immortality and regeneration, which is currently suspected to be Armament Haki.

Ad

Trending

While it’s likely that some form of Haki will prove to be the basis of the answer, there will possibly be some sort of twist that elevates or transforms the power system in some way.

One Piece likely to transform the Haki power system somehow in chapter 1149

Expand Tweet

Ad

One Piece chapter 1149 should pick up immediately where the last issue ended. As Saint Shepherd Sommers reels in pain, Nico Robin and the other captive Straw Hats should express shock at the Holy Knight actually being damaged.

It’s also possible that Robin will be freed from Sommers’ thorns due to the damage the latter sustained. This could prompt her to rush back into battle against Sommers, intent on at least distracting him if she can’t hurt him.

Ad

However, Scopper Gaban will likely notice this and call out to her, urging caution while saying he will explain how to go about damaging the Holy Knights. He will probably attack again as he begins his explanation, starting with the confirmation that some form of Haki is necessary. This could be Armament Haki, as it would allow the rest of the stronger Straw Hats, like Robin and Jinbe, to get involved.

Ad

This seems especially likely considering that the Monster Trio is still in the Underworld heading into chapter 1149. It should then prompt a flashback to the time skip, where Robin was trained in Armament Haki usage by Hack, Sabo, and other Revolutionary Army members. It could be revealed that while she came close to using it, she was never able to fully activate and wield it when required.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Returning to the present, chapter 1149 should see Robin try and replicate that feeling again, intent on using her current emotional state to bridge the gap. This will likely prove effective as she attacks Saint Sommers once more, dealing damage which is lasting but not nearly as permanent as Gaban’s.

Nonetheless, Gaban will probably praise her for this, while also adding that there is another layer to the attack as he strikes Sommers once more. The latter will likely begin angrily yelling about how he won’t let them get the chance, but Sommers will internally realize that he’s in trouble.

Ad

Gaban’s explanation to Robin will possibly introduce a new level to the Haki power system, which is reliant on love or strong emotions. Likewise, he should express confidence that Robin will get it immediately, given her personal stake in this fight. The issue should likely end with Robin dealing damage to Sommers comparable to Gaban’s.

Related links:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Joseph Brogan Joseph has been working as an anime content specialist for Sportskeeda since the past 2.5 years. Primarily covering his core genre, he also contributes to popular culture writing news stories and cult classic features on older series.



Joseph holds a Bachelor’s degree in English from the University of Delaware, United States. His love of anime, combined with his background in literature, influenced his interest in engaging readers through the written word. He maintains complete accuracy in his content by verifying each and every piece of information regardless of how long it takes, and ensure that the output is impartial and free of bias.



Chainsaw Man, One Piece, Berserk, Undead Unluck, Re:ZERO, Tower of God, Jujutsu Kaisen, Inuyasha, and Fire Punch are some of Joseph’s favorite animanga. His exposure to 4kids' Sonic X series, One Piece, Yu-Gi-Oh, and Dragon Ball Z on Toonami fueled his enthusiasm for the medium.



When not dissecting anime plots, Joseph likes to cook, play games, work on cars, browse new music, and watch pro wrestling, especially AEW. He also enjoys ocean-based activities - beach trips, fishing, swimming and watersports. Know More