One Piece: Major predictions for chapter 1149 spoilers

With Scopper Gaban having not only confronted but dealt serious damage to Saint Shepherd Sommers, One Piece fans are expecting chapter 1149 to reveal the secret to this damage. Likewise, fans also await to learn additional details of the Holy Knights’ apparent immortality and regeneration,
Unfortunately, no verifiable spoilers for One Piece chapter 1149 are available as of this writing. It’ll be some time before fans get this information, given that the series’ leaker community typically starts the spoiler process roughly halfway through the issue’s release week. However, recent anti-manga piracy efforts from Japanese publishers suggest this era of regular spoilers may soon end without warning.
Thankfully, some aspects of One Piece chapter 1149 can be predicted with a relative level of certainty given the latest events. Fans can expect confirmation on how Gaban is circumventing the Holy Knights’ immortality and regeneration, which is currently suspected to be Armament Haki.
While it’s likely that some form of Haki will prove to be the basis of the answer, there will possibly be some sort of twist that elevates or transforms the power system in some way.
One Piece likely to transform the Haki power system somehow in chapter 1149
One Piece chapter 1149 should pick up immediately where the last issue ended. As Saint Shepherd Sommers reels in pain, Nico Robin and the other captive Straw Hats should express shock at the Holy Knight actually being damaged.
It’s also possible that Robin will be freed from Sommers’ thorns due to the damage the latter sustained. This could prompt her to rush back into battle against Sommers, intent on at least distracting him if she can’t hurt him.
However, Scopper Gaban will likely notice this and call out to her, urging caution while saying he will explain how to go about damaging the Holy Knights. He will probably attack again as he begins his explanation, starting with the confirmation that some form of Haki is necessary. This could be Armament Haki, as it would allow the rest of the stronger Straw Hats, like Robin and Jinbe, to get involved.
This seems especially likely considering that the Monster Trio is still in the Underworld heading into chapter 1149. It should then prompt a flashback to the time skip, where Robin was trained in Armament Haki usage by Hack, Sabo, and other Revolutionary Army members. It could be revealed that while she came close to using it, she was never able to fully activate and wield it when required.
Returning to the present, chapter 1149 should see Robin try and replicate that feeling again, intent on using her current emotional state to bridge the gap. This will likely prove effective as she attacks Saint Sommers once more, dealing damage which is lasting but not nearly as permanent as Gaban’s.
Nonetheless, Gaban will probably praise her for this, while also adding that there is another layer to the attack as he strikes Sommers once more. The latter will likely begin angrily yelling about how he won’t let them get the chance, but Sommers will internally realize that he’s in trouble.
Gaban’s explanation to Robin will possibly introduce a new level to the Haki power system, which is reliant on love or strong emotions. Likewise, he should express confidence that Robin will get it immediately, given her personal stake in this fight. The issue should likely end with Robin dealing damage to Sommers comparable to Gaban’s.
