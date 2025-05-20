Takopi's Original Sin anime reveals June 2025 release date, theme songs, and more with new PV

On Tuesday, May 20, 2025, the official staff for the Takopi's Original Sin anime unveiled a new promotional video. According to the video, the series will premiere on Netflix, Prime Video, ABEMA, and other platforms on June 28, 2025. The staff also announced that the series will consist of six episodes. Along with these announcements, the staff revealed details concerning the theme songs and unveiled the main visual.

Produced by Enishiya, Takopi's Original Sin anime serves as an adaptation of the original manga series, written and illustrated by Taizan5. Shueisha's Shonen Jump+ service published the manga from December 2021 to March 2022, collecting its individual chapters into two tankobon volumes.

Takopi's Original Sin anime's trailer confirms the June 28, 2025, debut date and theme songs

On Tuesday, May 20, 2025, the advanced screening and talk show for the Takopi's Original Sin anime was held at the Grand Cinema Sunshine, Ikebukuro. During the event, the staff released the official trailer for the series.

According to the short clip, Takopi's Original Sin anime will be digitally distributed on Netflix, Prime Video, ABEMA, DMM TV, d Anime Store, and other streaming platforms every Saturday at 12 am JST, starting June 28, 2025. The series has been slated for six episodes.

The promotional video features the "Happy Alien," Tacopi, who encounters a human girl named Shizuka. The trailer showcases Tacopi and Shizuka's unique bond and gives fans a glimpse of the show's mesmerizing and old-school animation style. The PV also reveals the voices of Marina and Azuma.

Furthermore, the trailer reveals and previews the show's opening and ending theme songs. Ano has performed the opening theme, Happy Lucky Chappy, while the J-pop singer, Tele, has composed the ending theme, Garasu no Sen.

Additionally, the staff unveiled the show's main key visual. The illustration features Takopi, Shizuka, and Shizuka's classmates, Azuma and Marina, gathered in a park.

Takopi's Original Sin anime stars:

Kurumi Mamiya as Takopi

Reina Ueda as Shizuka Kuze

Konomi Kohara as Marina Kirarazaka

Anna Nagase as Naoki Azuma

Shinya Iino directs the fantasy anime at Enishya and handles the series composition. Keita Nagahara is listed as the character designer, while Azuma 10+10 is in charge of 2D works. Sagako Itakura is the art director, while Yuki Akimoto is the color designer. Yu Wakabayashi is the photography director, while Yoshiaki Fujisawa is the music composer.

A brief synopsis of Takopi's Original Sin anime

Takopi and Shizuka in the new trailer (Image via Enishiya)

Based on Taizan5's manga series, the anime centers on an alien creature, known as Happian, who has left its home to spread Happiness around. After arriving on Earth, the alien meets a young girl named Shizuka, who offers it some food.

Shizuka likes the creature and names it Takopi. To return the girl a favor, Takopi decides to make her happy. The series explores a captivating bond between Shizuka and the alien creature, "Takopi."

