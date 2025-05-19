RuriDragon manga enters another hiatus, set to return in July 2025

On Monday, May 19, 2025, Masaoki Shindo announced on their official X (formerly Twitter) account that RuriDragon manga will go on a mini-hiatus. The series is now slated to return in July 2025. However, the author didn't reveal an exact reason behind the sudden break.

Masaoki Shindo's RuriDragon manga was originally published as a one-shot in Shueisha's Jump GIGA magazine in December 2020, before it was moved to the company's Weekly Shonen Jump in June 2022.

Following a two-year hiatus, the series moved to the magazine's digital version, Shonen Jump+ service in April 2024. The manga's individual chapters have been collected into three tankobon volumes, as of this writing.

RuriDragon manga set to return in July 2025 from a mini-hiatus

Previously, RuriDragon manga had announced two one-week breaks in early July 2022 because of Masaoki Shindo's illness. Eventually, the break snowballed into an extended hiatus that lasted for almost two years. The series returned on March 4, 2025, with chapter 7. As of now, the fantasy manga series has released 34 chapters. Shueisha's Shonen Jump+ releases new chapters on every alternate issue.

Notably, the 35th chapter was slated to be released on Monday, June 16, 2025, at 12 am JST. However, due to the unexpected break, the chapter will now be released sometime in July 2025. More information about the manga's break will be revealed later. Unfortunately, Masaoki Shindo didn't reveal an exact reason behind the manga's break.

A brief synopsis of the RuriDragon manga

Aoki Ruri, as seen in the manga (Image via Shueisha)

Masaoki Shindo's celebrated manga series follows the story of a half-dragon-half-human, Aoki Ruri. One day, she discovers her actual identity and comes to terms with her new life. Ruri finds out that her father, who no longer lives with her and her mother, is a dragon.

As a result, Ruri begins to show symptoms of having powers akin to a dragon. From static electricity to breathing fire - everything becomes a normal day routine for the dragon girl. Yet, she has friends who are completely fine with the way Ruri is. The manga showcases Ruri's daily life at school and home, as she slowly learns more about herself.

