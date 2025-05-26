Dr. Stone season 4 part 2 announces June 2025 advance screening

On Monday, May 26, 2025, an advance theatrical screening for Dr. Stone season 4 part 2 was officially announced for Saturday, June 28, 2025, via its official X (formerly Twitter) account. A new key visual highlighting these dates was also shared alongside the news, featuring a teenage Senku Ishigammi looking up at the moon next to a childhood version of himself.

Ad

In addition to the theatrical screening for Dr. Stone season 4 part 2, it was also announced that three separate screening events to recap the first part would also take place in June. These will begin on Saturday, June 7, with a new part screening on Saturday, June 14, and Saturday, June 21 to lead into the part 2 theatrical screening event.

Dr. Stone season 4 part 2’s advance screening to be attended by anime’s starring voice actors

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

The Dr. Stone season 4 part 2 theatrical screening will be held at the TOHO Cinemas Hibiya in Tokyo starting at 4 PM Japanese Standard Time (JST) on Saturday, June 28, 2025. The screening will feature the first three episodes of the upcoming second part of the television anime series’ fourth and final season. It has also been confirmed that voice actors Yusuke Kobayashi and Kenji Nojima, who play Senku Ishigami and Dr. Xeno, will be in attendance.

Ad

Those who attend will receive postcards featuring the key visuals from the final season’s second part as an admission perk. Advance ticket lottery sales will begin at 11 AM JST on Wednesday, May 28. The part 1 screenings will each feature four episodes and will be held at: TOHO Cinemas Hibiya in Tokyo; TOHO Cinemas Umeda in Osaka; TOHO Cinemas Susukino in Hokkaido; TOHO Cinemas LaLaport Fukuoka in Fukuoka; and Midland Square in Aichi.

Ad

Dr. Stone season 4 part 2 is currently slated to premiere on Japanese television sometime in July 2025, with an exact release date having yet to be announced. A key visual featuring Senku and Xeno was shared alongside the announcement of this news. The first part premiered on Thursday, January 9, 2025, in Japan on the Tokyo MX channel. Crunchyroll streamed the series internationally as it aired in Japan with English subtitles and an English dub.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

The fourth season, titled Science Future, is set to be the anime’s last and will be aired in three separate parts. The first part ran for 12 episodes, but information on how many episodes the second part will be is currently unavailable. It is also unconfirmed if the anime will adapt the epilogue manga for the series titled Dr. Stone: 4D Science.

The television anime series from TMS Entertainment adapts author Riichiro Inagaki and illustrator Boichi’s original series of the same name. It ran in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump magazine for nearly five years to the day from March 6, 2017, to March 7, 2022. The manga’s 232 chapters plus an epilogue one–shot, and limited series were collected into 27 volumes, all of which are available or planned for release in English.

Ad

Related links

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Joseph Brogan Joseph has been working as an anime content specialist for Sportskeeda since the past 2.5 years. Primarily covering his core genre, he also contributes to popular culture writing news stories and cult classic features on older series.



Joseph holds a Bachelor’s degree in English from the University of Delaware, United States. His love of anime, combined with his background in literature, influenced his interest in engaging readers through the written word. He maintains complete accuracy in his content by verifying each and every piece of information regardless of how long it takes, and ensure that the output is impartial and free of bias.



Chainsaw Man, One Piece, Berserk, Undead Unluck, Re:ZERO, Tower of God, Jujutsu Kaisen, Inuyasha, and Fire Punch are some of Joseph’s favorite animanga. His exposure to 4kids' Sonic X series, One Piece, Yu-Gi-Oh, and Dragon Ball Z on Toonami fueled his enthusiasm for the medium.



When not dissecting anime plots, Joseph likes to cook, play games, work on cars, browse new music, and watch pro wrestling, especially AEW. He also enjoys ocean-based activities - beach trips, fishing, swimming and watersports. Know More