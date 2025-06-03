To Your Eternity manga ends with chapter 201

On Tuesday, June 3, 2025, Yoshitoki Ōima's To Your Eternity manga ended with the release of chapter 201 in this year's 27th issue of Kodansha's Weekly Shonen Magazine. As announced during the release of the manga's 24th volume in April 2025, the series was set to conclude with its 25th compiled volume.

To Your Eternity, written and illustrated by Yoshitoki Ōima, is a Japanese manga serialized in Kodansha's Weekly Shonen Magazine from November 2016 to June 2025. Brain's Base picked up the series for an anime adaptation, which was later transferred to Drive. The anime's third season, set to release in October 2025, will be produced by Drive and Studio Massket.

Yoshitoki Ōima's To Your Eternity manga ends with volume 25

In April 2025, when Yoshitoki Ōima's To Your Eternity released its 24th volume, the series announced that the manga's next volume, i.e., volume 25, would be the final one.

As announced, on Tuesday, June 3, 2025, To Your Eternity manga ended with the release of chapter 201 in this year’s 27th issue of Kodansha’s Weekly Shonen Magazine. With that, the series concluded after an eight-year serialization run and 25 compiled manga volumes.

To Your Eternity volume 25 is set to release in Japan on Tuesday, August 12, 2025.

To commemorate the manga's finale, the series is conducting two special giveaways through its magazine and official X account. As part of the magazine's giveaway, fans can win a replica of the final chapter’s color page and a signed shikishi board by the manga creator. All entries require a ticket included in the print edition of the magazine in Japan.

Meanwhile, the social media giveaway campaign will see three fans receive special posters made out of the color illustration on the cover of Weekly Shonen Magazine and the center color page. All fans need to do is follow the official X account of Weekly Shonen Magazine (@shonenmagazine1) and retweet the campaign tweet.

What is To Your Eternity manga about?

Fushi as seen in To Your Eternity anime (Image via Drive, Studio Massket)

To Your Eternity manga follows the story of Fushi, an immortal being capable of taking multiple forms and utilizing their abilities at will. At first, it was an orb that took the form of a rock. Soon after, it turned into the moss atop the rock and later took the form of an injured lone wolf.

As the wolf, the immortal being traversed the empty tundra to meet a boy living in a ghost town. After the adults abandoned the town, the boy refused to leave and eventually passed away. After the being acquired the boy's form, he set forth on his never-ending journey in search of new experiences.

