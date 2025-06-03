Jujutsu Kaisen's latest collab turns you into Satoru Gojo

On Sunday, June 1, 2025, Japanese cosmetics brand KATE announced its first-ever collaboration with Jujutsu Kaisen. The company will launch its limited-edition products starting June 21, 2025. The pre-orders will be available from June 3 to June 6, followed by early access sales beginning June 10.

As fans must remember, MAPPA released its Jujutsu Kaisen: Hidden Inventory/Premature Death compilation movie in Japan on Friday, May 30, 2025. Hence, the story arc is set to inspire KATE's latest collaboration. It will include exclusive packaging featuring memorable scenes of Satoru Gojo from the anime.

Jujutsu Kaisen's latest collab with KATE offers fans the perfect Gojo makeup toolkit

Pre-orders will be available from June 3 to June 6 through Kao's official online store, My Kao Mall. This will be followed by an early access sale at the KATE Global Flagship Store beginning June 10. Other nationwide stores will roll out the product sequentially from June 17.

The KATE x Jujutsu Kaisen collaboration centers on the company's two best-selling products, Designing Eyebrow 3D (eyebrow powder) and the Super Sharp Liner EX4.0 (eyeliner).

Satoru Gojo as seen in the anime (Image via MAPPA)

The Designing Eyebrow 3D features a special print that makes Satoru Gojo’s piercing gaze shimmer at different angles. Meanwhile, the Super Sharp Liner EX4.0 incorporates the Strongest Sorcerer's iconic blue hue, paying homage to his Six Eyes and Limitless technique.

KATE added that early buyers also stand the chance to receive one of the two original stickers, distributed randomly. Lastly, the company will hold an SNS campaign to commemorate the launch.

First Campaign (June 2–16): “What’s your favorite Gojo Satoru scene?”

Second Campaign (June 17–30): “#MyRealEyeTechnique”

Participants can win limited-edition items through a lottery-style giveaway.

Fans' reaction to the KATE x Jujutsu Kaisen collab

Satoru Gojo as seen in the anime (Image via MAPPA)

Most fans were delighted to learn about the collaboration with the cosmetic company and joked about how they would slay/rock out while wearing the Satoru Gojo makeup.

"Throughout Heaven and Earth, I Alone Am The Slaying One," one fan said.

"On our soul we and when I say we, I mean WE are finna rock out with the gojo makeup and the hollow purple protein," another fan added.

"Who is selling it and how can I buy?" another fan asked.

"OKAY WHY DON'T THEY DO EYESHADOW ONCE AGAIN I SWEAR THEY'RE JUST SLAPPING GOJO GETO FACE ON SH*T AND CALL IT A COLLAB PLS USE MORE EFFORT MANNNNNN," other fan said.

Meanwhile, other fans wanted to know who was selling the products. Several fans added that such collaborations were quite enticing and were why they seldom had any money left.

Amidst this, one fan called out companies for their collaborations, as they were simply selling their regular products by slapping the characters' faces on the packaging. With that, they asked companies to put more effort into their collaborations.

