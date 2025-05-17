Satoru Gojo’s Six Eyes in Jujutsu Kaisen aren’t just powers, they’re a metaphor for perception no one wants to face

Jujutsu Kaisen is a series that doesn't usually stick the landing when it comes to executing several ideas and concepts, which is something that a lot of people have criticized. However, the franchise does have some small victories throughout its manga run, and author Gege Akutami got some things right, such as Satoru Gojo and the metaphor of his Six Eyes.
While the Six Eyes are shown to have given him the ability to see Cursed Energy in Jujutsu Kaisen, it also serves as a metaphor for seeing what others cannot see. This is something that was quite prevalent with Gojo's character throughout the story, especially regarding the issues with sorcerers and the society they have created, which was a major goal for him to change in the manga.
Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the manga/anime and reflects the opinions of the writer.
Explaining how Satoru Gojo's Six Eyes are a metaphor for perception in Jujutsu Kaisen
A major element of Satoru Gojo's skill set in the series is the Six Eyes, which is something he was born with because of his clan's heritage, and it gave him the ability to see Cursed Energy in a much more detailed manner. While this power already made him quite unique in terms of the sorcerers of the story, it also serves as a way to highlight his character's way of seeing what others cannot see.
This is a very consistent element of his character throughout the series, which is shown by his comments about wanting to change Jujutsu society because of the way sorcerers are used. That was inspired by the downfall of his friend, Suguru Geto, so Gojo wanted to make a change in the world, although he was hampered by the higher-ups during most of his run in the series.
Furthermore, the Six Eyes also serve as a way to highlight his status as a tool in the world of Jujutsu sorcery, which was emphasized in the final battle when Yuta Okkotsu took over his body after his death. Gojo was aware of how he was perceived by the people around him, which is another metaphor of seeing what others cannot.
What this could mean for his character
In many ways, it could be argued that the Six Eyes add to the perception that Jujutsu Kaisen author Gege Akutami made Satoru Gojo a tragic character who was ultimately used by the people he deemed his friends. The Yuta situation was probably an extreme one, but it highlights how they were willing to sacrifice him for the greater good, although that doesn't make it any less tragic.
Furthermore, Gojo's death after fighting Ryomen Sukuna highlights, through Akutami's writing, that he was often alone and struggling to find someone who could keep up with him in terms of power. That is why his battle with Sukuna meant so much for his character and was a major goal of his to test his abilities, adding to the metaphor that others didn't see that about him.
Final thoughts
All in all, the element of the Six Eyes might be Gege Akutami's way of adding to the tragedy of Satoru Gojo's character in Jujutsu Kaisen and how his conclusion in the story is a lot sadder than what people might initially think. This is also exemplified by the epilogue of the manga since only Yuji Itadori took the time to remember him after the final battle concluded.
