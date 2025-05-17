Satoru Gojo’s Six Eyes in Jujutsu Kaisen aren’t just powers, they’re a metaphor for perception no one wants to face

Jujutsu Kaisen is a series that doesn't usually stick the landing when it comes to executing several ideas and concepts, which is something that a lot of people have criticized. However, the franchise does have some small victories throughout its manga run, and author Gege Akutami got some things right, such as Satoru Gojo and the metaphor of his Six Eyes.

Ad

While the Six Eyes are shown to have given him the ability to see Cursed Energy in Jujutsu Kaisen, it also serves as a metaphor for seeing what others cannot see. This is something that was quite prevalent with Gojo's character throughout the story, especially regarding the issues with sorcerers and the society they have created, which was a major goal for him to change in the manga.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the manga/anime and reflects the opinions of the writer.

Ad

Trending

Explaining how Satoru Gojo's Six Eyes are a metaphor for perception in Jujutsu Kaisen

Gojo as seen in the anime (Image via MAPPA).

A major element of Satoru Gojo's skill set in the series is the Six Eyes, which is something he was born with because of his clan's heritage, and it gave him the ability to see Cursed Energy in a much more detailed manner. While this power already made him quite unique in terms of the sorcerers of the story, it also serves as a way to highlight his character's way of seeing what others cannot see.

Ad

This is a very consistent element of his character throughout the series, which is shown by his comments about wanting to change Jujutsu society because of the way sorcerers are used. That was inspired by the downfall of his friend, Suguru Geto, so Gojo wanted to make a change in the world, although he was hampered by the higher-ups during most of his run in the series.

Furthermore, the Six Eyes also serve as a way to highlight his status as a tool in the world of Jujutsu sorcery, which was emphasized in the final battle when Yuta Okkotsu took over his body after his death. Gojo was aware of how he was perceived by the people around him, which is another metaphor of seeing what others cannot.

Ad

What this could mean for his character

Gojo as seen in the anime (Image via MAPPA).

In many ways, it could be argued that the Six Eyes add to the perception that Jujutsu Kaisen author Gege Akutami made Satoru Gojo a tragic character who was ultimately used by the people he deemed his friends. The Yuta situation was probably an extreme one, but it highlights how they were willing to sacrifice him for the greater good, although that doesn't make it any less tragic.

Ad

Furthermore, Gojo's death after fighting Ryomen Sukuna highlights, through Akutami's writing, that he was often alone and struggling to find someone who could keep up with him in terms of power. That is why his battle with Sukuna meant so much for his character and was a major goal of his to test his abilities, adding to the metaphor that others didn't see that about him.

Final thoughts

All in all, the element of the Six Eyes might be Gege Akutami's way of adding to the tragedy of Satoru Gojo's character in Jujutsu Kaisen and how his conclusion in the story is a lot sadder than what people might initially think. This is also exemplified by the epilogue of the manga since only Yuji Itadori took the time to remember him after the final battle concluded.

Ad

Related articles:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Kevin Tanza Kevin is an expert anime writer at Sportskeeda who endeavors to keep readers apprised with the latest news and trends in the genre via his content. The groundbreaking Dragon Ball series captured a young Kevin's imagination, introducing him to the entrancing world of Japanese animation. Since then, he has been a staunch follower of the works of many artists, including Berserk's creator, Kentaro Miura, who he admires greatly for his unparalleled work quality.



With a BA in Public Accounting, Kevin’s dip into the world of content began 7 years ago when he took up writing. Since then, he has written for numerous websites, including Nerdgenic, Stretty News, MusikHolics, and BookNerdection.



He maintains very high ethical standards in his content by placing a strong emphasis on transparency, and obtaining comprehensive information off the web to fully capture nuances.



Kevin has has had the privilege of interviewing several musicians, including metal band Stryper’s Michael Sweet, Bobby Blitz of Overkill, and Saxon’s Biff Byford.



When not immersed in the anime world, Kevin writes comic book scripts and books for his own projects. He also enjoys reading and watching football. Know More