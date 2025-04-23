Gege's latest comments all but confirm this sorcerer as Jujutsu Kaisen's strongest (& it's not Sukuna)

Jujutsu Kaisen author Gege Akutami recently did a Q&A last weekend regarding several points of the final arc and stated that Ryomen Sukuna got the upper hand over Satoru Gojo because the latter lowered his guard. This has resulted in a lot of people assuming that makes Gojo the strongest fighter in the series because he was only surpassed by Sukuna, Kenjaku, and Toji Fushiguro due to that.

Ad

Satoru Gojo is widely seen as the most popular Jujutsu Kaisen character. Akutami’s comment has sparked debate about whether he’s truly the strongest. Fans point out that Gojo is rarely allowed to fight one-on-one or on fair terms, which shows that no one wants to face him in a direct fight.

Disclaimer: This article is a speculative theory and reflects the writer's opinion.

Jujutsu Kaisen confirms Satoru Gojo is the strongest in the series after recent comments regarding his final battle

Sukuna's battle with Gojo has been the most debated in the franchise (Image via Shueisha).

As mentioned earlier, it was stated in the recent Q&A by author Gege Akutami that Satoru Gojo was defeated by Ryomen Sukuna during the events of the Shinjuku Showdown arc because the former lowered his guard. While it might seem weird for the character to be distracted during such a crucial fight, it is a pattern he also had against Toji Fushiguro in the Hidden Inventory arc and with Kenjaku in the Shibuya Incident arc, thus proving he can't be defeated directly.

Ad

Trending

A lot of Gojo fans have taken this comment by Akutami as proof that their favorite character is the strongest because he was never defeated by Sukuna, Toji, or anyone else on fair grounds. The King of Curses had to seize an odd moment of distraction, and the disgraced member of the Zen'in clan planned on weakening him for days before attacking him directly.

Therefore, this is something that makes a lot of sense when considering that Gojo constantly had to be faced with very specific circumstances. It goes without saying that Sukuna's victory has been debated from the moment it happened, with a lot of fans pointing out that it felt extremely convenient for the villain.

Ad

The importance of Gojo as the strongest

Satoru Gojo as seen in the anime (Image via MAPPA).

The status of Satoru Gojo as the strongest in Jujutsu Kaisen is fundamental in the series, perhaps even more so than with Sukuna. Characters such as Suguru Geto, Toji, and even Kenjaku are defined by Gojo's status as the most powerful sorcerer, to the point that their actions are defined because of his strength, which is something that has to be taken into account.

Ad

Moreover, there are a lot of people who feel that Gojo was so strong that Akutami constantly had to come up with strategies and plot twists to keep the character from fixing the conflict so quickly. This seems to be reinforced by this comment made by the author about getting distracted, which seems like a rather forced way to have him die in the manga.

Final thoughts

The most recent comments made by Gege Akutami reinforce the idea that Satoru Gojo is the strongest character in Jujutsu Kaisen. It seems to prove once again that Gojo can only be defeated, whether it's Sukuna, Toji, or Kenjaku, when he lowers his guard in a way that feels artificial or forced, thus highlighting his strength.

Ad

Related articles:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Kevin Tanza Kevin is an expert anime writer at Sportskeeda who endeavors to keep readers apprised with the latest news and trends in the genre via his content. The groundbreaking Dragon Ball series captured a young Kevin's imagination, introducing him to the entrancing world of Japanese animation. Since then, he has been a staunch follower of the works of many artists, including Berserk's creator, Kentaro Miura, who he admires greatly for his unparalleled work quality.



With a BA in Public Accounting, Kevin’s dip into the world of content began 7 years ago when he took up writing. Since then, he has written for numerous websites, including Nerdgenic, Stretty News, MusikHolics, and BookNerdection.



He maintains very high ethical standards in his content by placing a strong emphasis on transparency, and obtaining comprehensive information off the web to fully capture nuances.



Kevin has has had the privilege of interviewing several musicians, including metal band Stryper’s Michael Sweet, Bobby Blitz of Overkill, and Saxon’s Biff Byford.



When not immersed in the anime world, Kevin writes comic book scripts and books for his own projects. He also enjoys reading and watching football. Know More