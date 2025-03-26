Sukuna's funniest scene in Jujutsu Kaisen's Shibuya Arc may have a crueler meaning

Jujutsu Kaisen is not a series that is known because of its humor, but one scene that took place in the anime version of the Shibuya Incident arc stands out— that of Ryomen Sukuna drinking soda and eating popcorn.

It made a lot of people laugh because it felt out of character to see the King of Curses in this context, although the reasoning for him to do this could be a bit crueler than what fans may think at first.

Some people have theorized that the reason the main Jujutsu Kaisen antagonist was doing this was so Yuji Itadori could vomit after he took over the body. While the story never truly confirms this, it is something that fits with the character's nature, especially considering the turmoil that the protagonist went through in Shibuya.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the series.

Sukuna might have eaten in Shibuya to taunt Yuji in Jujutsu Kaisen

After Jogo forced Yuji Itadori to eat 15 of the Sukuna fingers, the King of Curses got control of the body and fought the Curse in a memorable combat. However, during the anime version of this course of events, Sukuna eats popcorn and drinks soda in the aftermath, which was mostly played out for comedic purposes in the story, but there could have been a darker meaning.

There is the perception in some corners of the fanbase that Sukuna did this on purpose before fighting Mahoraga, so when Yuji takes control of the body once again, he could start throwing up— in order to mess with Yuji. It is very on-character for the King of Curses to do something like that, especially considering the context at the time in the series.

It was during this arc that Sukuna took his time to traumatize Yuji by using his body to take the lives of thousands of innocent people, causing the latter to hold a lot of guilt and remorse, despite that not being his fault. Therefore, when considering that he did throw up after gaining control of his body once again, that is something that fits with this theory.

The importance of Shibuya for Yuji's character

Yuji as seen in Shibuya (Image MAPPA)

The Shibuya Incident arc was, for the most part, Yuji Itadori's lowest moment in Jujutsu Kaisen because of the slaughter Sukuna committed with his body, Nanami Kento's death at the hands of Mahito, and Nobara Kugisaki's apparent end because of the aforementioned Curse. All of this was the result of several plot points and ideas that author Gege Akutami set up in the prior arcs.

However, these events also highlighted Yuji's resolve, which was reignited due to the motivation he received from his friend Aoi Todo, who also helped him defeat Mahito once and for all. This moment hardened Yuji greatly for the remainder of the series, which would eventually push him to eradicate Sukuna in the final battle.

Final thoughts

The scene of Sukuna eating popcorn and drinking soda is one of the funniest and most bizarre in Jujutsu Kaisen, but this interpretation gives it a much darker feeling. However, it is something that could be logical when considering his characterization and his growing disdain of Yuji.

