Jujutsu Kaisen's sorcerers are better off selfish than selfless (& Gojo and Mei Mei's fates prove it)

Jujutsu Kaisen is a series that has several topics that are not explored. These themes could have added a lot more content to the story, such as how sorcerers are better off being selfish than selfless. This is exemplified by the lives of Satoru Gojo and Mei Mei, with the former dying unceremoniously while the latter ends up surviving and thriving by the end of the story.

There are instances in Jujutsu Kaisen where author Gege Akutami has attempted to debate the nature of being selfish and selfless, but the story never provides any meaningful explanation or development regarding that. It is proven with Gojo and Mei Mei, whose fates in the manga never have any significant resolutions or aftermath, although the series as it is suggests that people are better off being selfish.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the manga/anime and reflects the opinions of the writer.

Explaining why Mei Mei and Gojo show that sorcerers are better off being selfish in Jujutsu Kaisen

Mei Mei and her brother Ui Ui as seen in the anime (Image via MAPPA).

It is worth pointing out that Gege Akutami never develops the idea of selfishness and selflessness among sorcerers quite heavily, although, by taking the narrative value, this group is better off being the former than the latter. This is depicted through Satoru Gojo, who attempts to do his best to help others and dies unceremoniously

Meanwhile, Mei Mei survives without any meaningful damage and ends up gaining more power in the aftermath of the Ryomen Sukuna final battle.

While the manga has a rather bleak nature during its development, the ending of the series could be considered as happy and uplifting, but it is difficult to ignore how only Yuji Itadori remembers Gojo with any kind of fondness as the rest are indifferent. Furthermore, Mei Mei is still allowed to spend time with them and gain a position of influence despite the fact that she is known for her avarice.

Most fans will also point out her abusive and manipulative relationship with her brother Ui Ui, although there is an argument to be made that other sorcerers are not aware of it. However, considering how the Zen'in clan constantly mistreats their members and continues having a prominent role in Jujutsu society could suggest that it wouldn't affect Mei Mei in any meaningful manner.

What this means for Gojo?

Gojo as seen in the anime (Image via MAPPA).

Most of the Jujutsu Kaisen fandom feels that Satoru Gojo's fate isn't handled well enough in the aftermath of the series, and that's why they conclude that selfishness is a better path since Mei Mei doesn't suffer any major consequences. Gojo, on the other hand, gets used and discarded throughout the story, according to a vocal section of the fandom, leaving them with a feeling of unfairness.

It is also worth pointing out how Akutami rushes the nature of the epilogue of the manga, leading to rather frustrating moments, such as the chapter which focuses on Simple Domain and even the extra pages of the volume that shed light on Nobara Kugisaki's mother. Therefore, it is likely that Gojo not getting more attention for his death in the aftermath of the final arc is also a consequence of the author rushing the ending.

Final thoughts

When considering what the Jujutsu Kaisen manga has shown to the audience, Satoru Gojo would have been better off being selfish for his own sake if Mei Mei's fate is taken as an example. However, this is something that has to be taken at face value with what the story has presented.

