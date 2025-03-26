Sung Jinwoo and Gojo represent "the strongest" differently (& Jujutsu Kaisen and Solo Leveling fans shouldn't compare them)

Jujutsu Kaisen and Solo Leveling fans have been recently discussing who the best representation of "the strongest" archetype in anime is between Satoru Gojo and Sung Jinwoo, but that misses the point of their characterization.

While there is an argument to be made that they are similar in terms of their position as the most powerful character in the series, they are executed in different ways, which makes the comparison somewhat pointless.

There is a distinct difference— Sung Jinwoo is the protagonist of Solo Leveling and Satoru Gojo doesn't have that privilege in Jujutsu Kaisen, which plays a big role in this discussion. There is also the fact that both characters have different journeys and resolutions throughout the story, making things a bit more difficult to compare.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the series.

Explaining why Jujutsu Kaisen and Solo Leveling fans debating Gojo and Jinwoo is pointless

Sung Jinwoo and Satoru Gojo as seen in the anime (Image via A-1 Pictures and MAPPA)

Understandably, Jujutsu Kaisen and Solo Leveling fans compare these two characters since, at first glance, they seem similar. They are quite powerful, they have a lot of cool moments, and their position as the strongest is a major plot point in their respective series. However, when analyzing their roles, it is difficult to make a valid and fair comparison.

The first major difference is that Satoru Gojo is not the main character of his series, with Yuta Okkotsu and later Yuji Itadori holding that position. Therefore, he has a different role in the story as a mentor and as a benchmark of power, while also having the possibility of being taken out of the story, which happened several times, with Jinwoo being always at the forefront of the plot as the protagonist.

Moreover, Gojo was born strong, and it has been stated time and time again that he is quite privileged in terms of power thanks to his Six Eyes, which allows him to use his Cursed Technique at a stronger rate. Jinwoo was born extremely weak and it was thanks to the System that he became more powerful, so his rise to the top is quite different from the Jujutsu Kaisen teacher.

More differences

The two characters as seen in the anime (Image via A-1 Pictures and MAPPA)

Jujutsu Kaisen mostly presents Gojo as someone whose actions fail, to the point that he never manages to save the people he cares about despite his immense strength. On the other hand, Sung Jinwoo's rise as the Shadow Monarch represents a paradigm shift in the conflict between the Rulers and the Monarchs, coming as a solution.

Therefore, Gojo is presented as flawed in Jujutsu Kaisen and never having the ability to connect with others, albeit this is a plot point that author Gege Akutami never fully developed. Jinwoo is presented as flawed from the beginning and has to overcome his own self-doubt to become the fighter he can be to protect his loved ones.

Jujutsu Kaisen eventually presents Gojo's fall at the hands of Ryomen Sukuna, who is the actual strongest of the series. The Solo Leveling protagonist, on the other hand, ends up at the peak of his powers and shapes things to what he sees fit.

Final thoughts

Jujutsu Kaisen and Solo Leveling shouldn't truly compare Satoru Gojo and Sung Jinwoo since their differences are much greater than their similarities. While they are both powerful, they represent different types of characters, and that is shown through their roles in their respective stories.

