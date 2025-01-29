Why Jujutsu Kaisen's Gojo stands no chance against endgame Sung Jin-Woo from Solo Leveling, explained

When it comes to Jujutsu Kaisen's Satoru Gojo, it's quite easy to fall into the trap of believing that he's unbeatable. After all, he was basically portrayed as the Superman of Gege Akutami's magnum opus— endlessly powerful and capable of defeating most opponents blindfolded (quite literally)— until he was laid to rest by the King of Curses, Ryomen Sukuna.

If Gojo's climactic showdown against Sukuna in the Jujutsu Kaisen manga has made anything clear, it's that he is anything but invincible. While this isn't to downplay Gojo's tremendous strength, it's hard to include him in the conversation about the strongest anime characters to have ever been created.

As strong as Gojo is, he doesn't hold a candle to most overpowered shonen anime characters. Let's take Sung Jin-Woo from Solo Leveling as an example. While he isn't quite there yet in terms of power in the ongoing anime adaptation, his endgame counterpart from the original manhwa series is leagues above Gojo's level of power.

As fun as a hypothetical matchup between the two characters may sound, Jin-Woo at his current power level in the manhwa would steamroll Gojo in any meaningful fight.

Disclaimer: All opinions expressed in this article belong solely to the author. Reader's discretion is advised.

Explaining why Jujutsu Kaisen's Satoru Gojo would be a bad matchup for Solo Leveling's Sung Jin-Woo

Before comparing Satoru Gojo and Sung Jin-Woo's power levels, it's important to note that both characters are incredibly strong, and are excellent depictions of "The Strongest" of their respective universes. That being said, if we were to pit the two characters against each other in a hypothetical matchup, it's easy to predict who would emerge victorious.

In Gojo's case, his main strength comes from his two key abilities— his Six Eyes and his Limitless Cursed Technique. Limitless lets him manipulate space itself to make himself untouchable, whereas his Six Eyes replenishes any Cursed Energy lost, making it impossible for Gojo to run out of Cursed Energy.

It also gives him unparalleled perception and precision, allowing him to view Cursed Energy at an atomic level. Combine these two with his Hollow Purple attack, and we have a man who's unfairly broken in his own universe.

However, Satoru Gojo essentially thrives in a system with hard rules. His powers are strictly confined to dominate within the framework of Cursed Energy and Jujutsu sorcery. If we take Gojo out of that framework and put him against someone like Sung Jin-Woo, his overwhelming dominance would start to falter.

Satoru Gojo as seen in the Jujutsu Kaisen anime (Image via MAPPA)

As for Sung Jin-Woo, he isn't just strong— he's ridiculously overpowered. In fact, by the end of the original storyline of the Solo Leveling manhwa, Jin-Woo was on a whole different scale of existence.

After unlocking the full extent of the Shadow Monarch's powers and defeating Antares, the strongest Monarch and the King of Dragons on two separate occasions, Jin-Woo became the strongest being in existence.

In fact, he became too powerful for even the Rulers to control. As the second Shadow Monarch, Jin-Woo possesses limitless mana, immeasurable durability, an army of immortal shadow soldiers, and enough raw strength to crush entire dimensions.

Moreover, in the current storyline of the Solo Leveling: Ragnarok series, Jin-Woo is stated to be battling the Itarim all by himself and his shadow army.

For context, the Itarim are a race of Outer Gods, who are responsible for creating all of existence itself. To think that Jin-Woo has been at war against them, that too for two whole years, is enough to prove that he's on a level far beyond Gojo's.

Sung Jin-Woo as seen in the anime (Image via A-1 Pictures)

For starters, Sung Jin-Woo outclasses Gojo by a considerable margin in terms of strength, speed, durability, stamina, and every other category. Jin-Woo doesn't even age naturally, and is effectively immortal as a result of inheriting Ashborn's powers.

Additionally, his regenerative abilities are so absurd, that killing him is outright impossible. Even if Gojo were to hit him with the Hollow Purple attack, Jin-Woo would just heal.

Moreover, Jin-Woo's shadow army numbers in millions. Even though Gojo has impenetrable defenses, he just isn't on the level of dealing with the likes of Beru, Bellion, Igris, Iron, and countless more shadows at the same time.

It is also worth mentioning that Jin-Woo can warp across space and summon death incarnate in the form of his basic abilities, which also allows him to consume and add his defeated opponents to his ever-growing army. Gojo, for all his strength, doesn't have the scale to match this level of insanity.

Satoru Gojo in Jujutsu Kaisen (Image via MAPPA)

Arguably, Gojo's strongest point lies in his Infinity— nobody can touch him since they are always infinitely far away from him. But there's a key flaw in his impenetrable defense— it doesn't make him invincible, as seen in his fight against Sukuna.

While it does stop physical attacks to a certain degree, it wouldn't be able to protect him against someone who could bombard him with attacks that ignore spatial laws altogether.

Even if Gojo somehow held his own for a while, he would be bound to run out of energy while taking on Jin-Woo and the collective might of his shadow army. It would just be a repeat of Gojo's fight against Sukuna in Jujutsu Kaisen, where he had to face off against the King of Curses, Agito, and Mahoraga at the same time— just on a much larger scale.

Even if Gojo were to spam his Domain Expansion to land some effective hits, chances are that he would probably die of brain damage before he manages to take out even half of Jin-Woo's shadow army.

While the Six Eyes would ensure that he doesn't run out of Cursed Energy, it cannot do the same for his stamina. The sheer act of keeping Infinity active would soon take a heavy toll on him, as he would have to simultaneously fend off the collective attack of Jin-Woo's shadow army as well.

As for Jin-Woo, he wouldn't even have to face Gojo directly, since he could casually summon entire legions to fight on his behalf, without even breaking a sweat.

Therefore, as much as we love Satoru Gojo and adore him for being one of the best representations of "The Strongest" in Jujutsu Kaisen and modern anime in general, we must accept that he stands no chance at all of even scratching Sung Jin-Woo, much less than defeating him.

Final thoughts

Satoru Gojo is undoubtedly one of the coolest and most iconic characters in modern anime. There's no doubt that he's strong— but realistically, he's a big fish in a relatively small pond. As much as we love him, we must accept the truth that he's no match for endgame Sung Jin-Woo. A hypothetical matchup between them wouldn't even be a fair fight to begin with— it would be a cosmic mismatch.

