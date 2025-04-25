Jujutsu Kaisen's most heartbreaking Megumi & Gojo moments were always Gege's plan (& it's why they're so impactful)

Jujutsu Kaisen author Gege Akutami did a Q&A last weekend and explained several moments and characters of his hit manga series, such as Megumi Fushiguro and Satoru Gojo. One of the most notorious statements made by the mangaka was the fact that Ryomen Sukuna targeting Megumi and Gojo's death was planned from the beginning of the story.

Ad

The fact that Akutami planned these moments from the start of Jujutsu Kaisen's creation explains why they were so impactful and why there was an inner logic for the story. It provides context for the constant comments regarding Megumi's potential as a sorcerer since Sukuna was going to maximize it and Gojo's end represented the destruction of the safety net for the rest of the main cast.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the manga/anime and reflects the opinions of the writer.

Ad

Trending

Akutami explains that the most heartbreaking moments of Gojo and Megumi's characters in Jujutsu Kaisen were always planned

Expand Tweet

Ad

During the Q&A author Gege Akutami made last weekend, he answered multiple questions from the community. He also provided greater context for the decisions he made throughout the story. One of the most notorious is the fact that Ryomen Sukuna wanted to take over Megumi Fushiguro's body and the death of Satoru Gojo was planned from the start.

It is quite telling that the plan involving Sukuna and Megumi was planned from the start because the former has several interactions that confirm that Akutami had this vision from the beginning of the manga. Moreover, it was theorized for a long time in the fandom what Sukuna's plan involving Megumi, with the eventual twist shocking the vast majority of the audience at the time.

Ad

When it comes to the character of Satoru Gojo, the way he was written implies that Akutami was always going to remove him from the story. Not only because he follows the trope of the battle shonen mentor dying during the series but also because his death takes off the safety net from the rest of the cast when fighting Sukuna.

The rise and fall of these two characters

Megumi and Gojo as seen in the anime (Image via MAPPA).

It goes without saying that Satoru Gojo is the most popular Jujutsu Kaisen character and the resolution of his fight with Sukuna divides the fandom even to this day, especially with Akutami's statements that he lowered his guard. Moreover, there were a lot of fans who felt that his death was treated as an afterthought in the epilogue and that the character could have been handled a lot better in some instances.

Ad

On the other hand, Megumi Fushiguro is widely regarded as one of the most wasted characters of the series, with the nickname "Potential Man" being quite notorious in the community. That is because several plot points of his, such as Toji Fushiguro being his father, his relationship with his sister, the student-master dynamic with Gojo, and his connection with the Zen'in clan were all underdeveloped.

Final thoughts

Gege Akutami has made it quite clear in the recent Q&A that Jujutsu Kaisen was envisioned with Sukuna taking over Megumi's body and Gojo's death as key plot points from the get-go. Moreover, it makes these moments even more impactful since there was proper build-up, which is something that the majority of the series needed.

Ad

Related articles:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Kevin Tanza Kevin is an expert anime writer at Sportskeeda who endeavors to keep readers apprised with the latest news and trends in the genre via his content. The groundbreaking Dragon Ball series captured a young Kevin's imagination, introducing him to the entrancing world of Japanese animation. Since then, he has been a staunch follower of the works of many artists, including Berserk's creator, Kentaro Miura, who he admires greatly for his unparalleled work quality.



With a BA in Public Accounting, Kevin’s dip into the world of content began 7 years ago when he took up writing. Since then, he has written for numerous websites, including Nerdgenic, Stretty News, MusikHolics, and BookNerdection.



He maintains very high ethical standards in his content by placing a strong emphasis on transparency, and obtaining comprehensive information off the web to fully capture nuances.



Kevin has has had the privilege of interviewing several musicians, including metal band Stryper’s Michael Sweet, Bobby Blitz of Overkill, and Saxon’s Biff Byford.



When not immersed in the anime world, Kevin writes comic book scripts and books for his own projects. He also enjoys reading and watching football. Know More