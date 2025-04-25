Jujutsu Kaisen's most heartbreaking Megumi & Gojo moments were always Gege's plan (& it's why they're so impactful)

Jujutsu Kaisen author Gege Akutami did a Q&A last weekend and explained several moments and characters of his hit manga series, such as Megumi Fushiguro and Satoru Gojo. One of the most notorious statements made by the mangaka was the fact that Ryomen Sukuna targeting Megumi and Gojo's death was planned from the beginning of the story.
The fact that Akutami planned these moments from the start of Jujutsu Kaisen's creation explains why they were so impactful and why there was an inner logic for the story. It provides context for the constant comments regarding Megumi's potential as a sorcerer since Sukuna was going to maximize it and Gojo's end represented the destruction of the safety net for the rest of the main cast.
Akutami explains that the most heartbreaking moments of Gojo and Megumi's characters in Jujutsu Kaisen were always planned
During the Q&A author Gege Akutami made last weekend, he answered multiple questions from the community. He also provided greater context for the decisions he made throughout the story. One of the most notorious is the fact that Ryomen Sukuna wanted to take over Megumi Fushiguro's body and the death of Satoru Gojo was planned from the start.
It is quite telling that the plan involving Sukuna and Megumi was planned from the start because the former has several interactions that confirm that Akutami had this vision from the beginning of the manga. Moreover, it was theorized for a long time in the fandom what Sukuna's plan involving Megumi, with the eventual twist shocking the vast majority of the audience at the time.
When it comes to the character of Satoru Gojo, the way he was written implies that Akutami was always going to remove him from the story. Not only because he follows the trope of the battle shonen mentor dying during the series but also because his death takes off the safety net from the rest of the cast when fighting Sukuna.
The rise and fall of these two characters
It goes without saying that Satoru Gojo is the most popular Jujutsu Kaisen character and the resolution of his fight with Sukuna divides the fandom even to this day, especially with Akutami's statements that he lowered his guard. Moreover, there were a lot of fans who felt that his death was treated as an afterthought in the epilogue and that the character could have been handled a lot better in some instances.
On the other hand, Megumi Fushiguro is widely regarded as one of the most wasted characters of the series, with the nickname "Potential Man" being quite notorious in the community. That is because several plot points of his, such as Toji Fushiguro being his father, his relationship with his sister, the student-master dynamic with Gojo, and his connection with the Zen'in clan were all underdeveloped.
Final thoughts
Gege Akutami has made it quite clear in the recent Q&A that Jujutsu Kaisen was envisioned with Sukuna taking over Megumi's body and Gojo's death as key plot points from the get-go. Moreover, it makes these moments even more impactful since there was proper build-up, which is something that the majority of the series needed.
