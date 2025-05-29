To Your Eternity season 3's first PV reveals new and returning cast and staff

Thursday, May 29, 2025 saw the first promotional video for To Your Eternity season 3 begin streaming, which confirmed returning cast and staff members for the sequel anime series. The promotional video also highlights protagonist Fushi’s journey into the modern era of Japan, showing him in awe at the contemporary world’s sights and sounds.

Unfortunately, the first promotional video for To Your Eternity season 3 didn’t narrow down the anime’s release date beyond its general October 2025 premiere window. Fans can expect an official release date for the highly anticipated third season to be revealed in the coming months as the fall 2025 anime broadcast season draws nearer.

To Your Eternity season 3 trailer sees Fushi recognized by modern Japanese citizens

The lone new cast member for To Your Eternity season 3 announced in this latest batch of news was Yumiri Hanamori, who’ll voice the mysterious boy Satoru. Hanamori is likely best known for her role as Kaguya-sama’s Ai Hayasaka. Reiji Kawashima and Kenjiro Tsuda return to reprise their respective roles as Fushi and The Observer. Tomori Kusunoki and Megumi Han return in their new respective roles of Mizuha and Yuki Aoki.

Sota Yokote is making his directorial debut with the new season at Drive and Studio Massket. The second season’s director Kiyoko Sayama is the chief director of the third season. Returning staff members from the anime’s first two seasons include Shinzo Fujita overseeing the series scripts, Koji Yabuno in character design, Ryo Kawasaki to compose the music, and Takeshi Takadera to direct the sound.

The promotional video for To Your Eternity season 3 begins with an older version of Fushi awakening in ruins that are overgrown with vegetation. A younger version of himself is then seen exploring the modern world of Japan, in awe at its massive buildings, bustling streets, and various sights, sounds, and smells. He’s eventually recognized by several characters before being confronted by The Observer, with quick scenes of chaos following to end the trailer.

The highly anticipated third season is currently slated for an October 2025 premiere on the NHK General channel in Japan. Crunchyroll has already confirmed that it will stream the anime series internationally as it airs in Japan. The third season was first announced in March 2023, and will continue the story by adapting the source material’s New World Arc. The anime is currently referring to its adaptation of the arc as the “This World” arc.

The series serves as the television anime adaptation of mangaka Yoshitoki Oima’s original manga series of the same name. Her manga began serialization in Kodansha’s Weekly Shonen Magazine in November 2016, where it is still ongoing today. 195 of the manga’s currently released 200 chapters have been collected into 24 compilation volumes, of which 22 are officially translated into English.

