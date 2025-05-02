The Barbarian's Bride anime confirms October 2025 release and main staff with PV

On Friday, May 2, 2025, the official website and X account for The Barbarian's Bride anime dropped the main promotional video. The short clip revealed the anime's October 2025 release window and the details concerning the main staff members.
Produced by Studio Jumondo, The Barbarian's Bride anime serves as an adaptation of the eponymous manga series, written and illustrated by Noriaki Kotoba. Kodansha's Bessatsu Shonen Magazine has been serializing the manga since January 2021, with nine tankōbon volumes released thus far.
The Barbarian's Bride anime's trailer reveals the October 2025 debut and main staff members
The official staff released the main trailer on Friday, May 2, 2025, to confirm that The Barbarian's Bride anime will premiere in October 2025, i.e., in Fall 2025. However, details concerning the show's broadcast and an exact release date are yet to be disclosed.
The latest promotional video depicts the story's beginning, with Serafina de Lavillant awaiting her fate after being captured by Veor and his army. She wonders what sort of tortures she might have to endure. However, she's astonished when Veor asks her to marry him.
The Barbarian's Bride anime trailer highlights Veor and Serafina's chemistry and features other characters, including Alyssa, Cersei, and others. The short clip has heightened the anticipation for the show's release.
Cast, staff, and the plot of The Barbarian's Bride anime
The Barbarian's Bride anime stars Sayumi Suzushiro as the main heroine, Serafina de Lavillant, described as the strongest female knight in the West. Satoshi Inomata voices Serafina's counterpart, Veor, the barbarian tribe's leader, who asks Serafina's hand in an arranged marriage. Other cast members include Hana Hishikawa as Cersei and Aki Toyosaki as Alyssa Marsius.
According to the latest information, Takayuki Tanaka directs the fantasy anime at Studio Jumondo, with Miya Asakawa handling the scripts and composition. Masayoshi Kikuchi is the show's main character designer, while Hajime Hatakeyama and Mayumi Fujita are character designers.
Lo Ho Kim is listed as the sub-character designer. The mentioned character designers also serve as chief animation directors. On the other hand, Arisa Okehazama is in charge of the show's music composition. More staff members include Shiori Shirazaki in the prop design, Ryusuke Araki as the color key artist, Hajime Kamata and Seiji Misaki as animation producers, Ray in video editing, and others.
Based on Noriaki Kotoba's manga series, the anime centers on Serafina de Lavillant, the West's strongest female knight, sent on a mission to subjugate the barbaric tribes in the East. However, she fails on her mission and gets captured. Imprisoned, Serafina awaits the brutal tortures. However, she's surprised when the tribe's leader, Veor, asks for her hand in marriage. As such, the anime will explore Serafina and Veor's interesting story.
