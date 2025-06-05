Wash it All Away anime confirmed for 2026 with visual

On Thursday, June 5, 2025, the official staff unveiled a teaser visual to announce the production of Wash it All Away anime. According to the announcement, the television anime series will premiere in 2026. In addition, the details concerning the anime's cast and main staff have arrived.

Produced by Okuruto Noboru, Wash it All Away anime serves as an adaptation of the Japanese manga series, written and illustrated by Mitsuru Hattori. Square Enix's Young Gangan magazine serialized the series from July 2017 to June 2023, collecting its individual chapters into ten volumes.

Wash it All Away anime adaptation announced for 2026 with a teaser visual

On Thursday, June 5, 2025, a new website and X account were opened to share details about the Wash It All Away anime, based on the eponymous manga series by Mitsuru Hattori. The anime is set to be released in 2026, with no specified date mentioned, as of this writing.

The staff also unveiled a teaser visual, featuring Wakana Kinme, the series' protagonist. Wakana is seen working at the laundry service she runs near Atami, a seaside resort town. She takes out a cloth outside to let it dry. With a sun glazed background, the visual highlights the show's Summer vibe.

Sayumi Suzushiro has joined the voice cast for the Wash it All Away anime as Wakana Kinme. Comments have arrived from Sayumi-san on the anime's official site and X account. Regarding her first impressions on reading the original manga, Sayumi Suzushiro said she was moved by the beautiful illustrations of Atami City, and the depth of "cleaning," which she knew nothing about.

A comment from the original manga creator, Mitsuru Hattori, has also been posted on the website. Mitsuru-san's comment in Japanese, when translated into English, read as follows:

"I think it was quite some time ago that the anime adaptation was decided, right before the release of the 9th volume. From then on, I enjoyed the process of the anime slowly taking shape and waited leisurely for it to be completed. "

Kenta Onishi directs the slice of life anime at Okuruto Noboru, with Toko Machida handling the series scripts and composition. Azuma Tozawa, who has previously worked as the sub-character designer in Even Given the Worthless "Appraiser" Class anime, has joined the main staff as the character designer.

A brief synopsis of the Wash it All Away anime

Based on the original manga series, Wash it All Away anime is a slice-of-life seaside story, following Wakana Kinme, who has been running a laundry for two years in the seaside resort town of Atami.

She has made a fulfilling and tranquil life in Atami, with close friends and locals. Although Wakana doesn't remember her past, she devotes her entire life to cleaning services to safeguard her customers' precious clothes.

