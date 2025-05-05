10 anime characters who're obsessed with cleanliness

The quirks of anime characters make up a large part of their personality, and one that may be seen throughout many series is an extreme focus on cleanliness. Scrubbing floors to a glossy finish or scolding anyone who makes a tiny mess, these anime characters view cleanliness as some kind of sacred duty.

Ad

Their behavior varies from mildly excessive to outright extreme, but all add a special flavor to the narrative, usually mixing comedy with surprising depth. Some do it due to trauma, others due to pride, and some simply because they hate dirt. From neat freaks to germaphobes, here are the 10 anime characters who are obsessed with cleanliness.

Disclaimer: This article reflects the writer's opinion and includes spoilers from the mentioned anime. This list is not ranked in any particular order.

Ad

Trending

Aoyama-kun, Tenya Iida, and 8 other anime characters who are obsessed with cleanliness

1) Aoyama-kun (Clean Freak! Aoyama-kun)

Aoyama-kun as seen in anime (Image via Studio Hibari)

Aoyama is the main character in Clean Freak! Aoyama-kun. Though he's known for his looks, talent, and relaxed manner, his extreme fear of germs is responsible for almost everything that happens in his life. He has mysophobia, an affliction that propels his cleanliness obsession to an extreme level.

Ad

Aoyama avoids handshakes, dodges any mess, and even plays soccer—an unquestionably dirty game—without ever getting himself dirty. Among anime characters, his accuracy and standards of cleanliness are unparalleled, and his fixation on remaining clean is both impressive and singularly ridiculous.

2) Tenya Iida (My Hero Academia)

Tenya Iida as seen in anime (Image via Bones)

Tenya Iida is a class representative for U.A. High School in My Hero Academia, and he takes that title very seriously. Iida is also famous for his adherence to rules and structure, and treats cleanliness as an extension of discipline and personal honor.

Ad

He's usually the first to scold his classmates for leaving a mess or not taking proper care of their uniforms. Whether it's cleaning off desks or making himself presentable, Iida never lets a thing slip by. Among anime characters, he's one who views cleanliness as being indicative of order and respect.

3) Levi Ackerman (Attack on Titan)

Levi Ackerman as seen in anime (Image via Wit Studio)

Attack on Titan's Levi Ackerman is a squad captain with sharp instincts and unmatched fighting abilities. However, those who have served under him know another aspect of his character—his extreme cleanliness obsession. Levi isn't just neat; he maintains hygiene to an almost compulsive personal level.

Ad

He is stubborn about a clean environment, scrubbing the floors constantly and insisting that his team keep things in order. Among the anime characters, Levi adheres to cleanliness as a code of honor.

4) Kai Chisaki (My Hero Academia)

Kai Chisaki as seen in anime (Image via Bones)

While Kai Chisaki is cold, calculating, and motivated by a distorted vision of order, what makes him stand out is that he has a pathological fixation with cleanliness.

Ad

Chisaki has an extreme phobia of germs and dirtiness and, whenever possible, wears gloves and a mask to prevent contact. He avoids physical contact in general, and even the concept of dirt angers him. His excessive personality and regimen of being clean make him one of the anime characters deeply fixated on cleanliness.

5) Germany (Hetalia)

Germany as seen in anime (Image via Studio Deen)

Germany is one of the central characters in Hetalia and represents the embodiment of discipline, order, and form. A stickler for discipline, a no-nonsense kind of soldier, he's constantly concerned with efficiency, and that means keeping his space spotless. Germany wakes up early, observes a rigid routine, and detests mess and sloth.

Ad

Even during group meetings, he demands everything to be properly arranged and clean. His rule obsession is strongly related to his cleanliness, making him one of the most hygienic anime characters.

6) Tatsu (The Way Of The Househusband)

Tatsu as seen in anime (Image via J.C.Staff)

Tatsu, the main character of The Way of the Househusband, is a retired yakuza leader who now dedicates his life to household perfection. Underneath his intimidating glare and keen instincts is a man who is fixated on order, cleanliness, and precision.

Ad

Being one of the anime characters whose personalities are characterized by quirks, Tatsu takes cleaning as seriously as he used to take gang wars. He cleans floors in full tactical gear, disinfects surfaces with soldier-like discipline, and battles dust as an enemy.

7) Arata Arai (Yu-Gi-Oh! Sevens)

Arata Arai as seen in anime (Image via Bridge)

Arata Arai is a student at Goha 6th Elementary in Yu-Gi-Oh! Sevens and a member of the Newspaper Club. His love for journalism comes second to his intense love for cleanliness. Arata frequently dusts furniture, wipes down windows, or sprays sanitizing sprays on almost every appearance he makes.

Ad

He keeps away from anything that he deems unclean and even keeps disinfectants handy. Among anime characters, he stands out for the role cleanliness plays in shaping his identity and how it influences the manner in which he relates to all people around him.

8) Nezumi (No.6)

Nezumi as seen in anime (Image via Bones)

Nezumi is one of the two main characters in No.6, a dystopian anime in which survival may require quick wits and individual discipline. Despite the fact that he resides in a rundown underground facility, Nezumi has extremely particular standards for how his home is kept.

Ad

He disapproves of filth and mess, and it's apparent that he has his environment clean due to habit, not luxury. Even though he rescued Shion, Nezumi scolds him for being careless and ruining the place. His obsession with cleanliness demonstrates his need to control what is otherwise uncontrolled in this world.

9) Chihiro Komiya (Shonen Maid)

Chihiro Komiya as seen in anime (Image via 8bit)

Chihiro Komiya is the teenage protagonist of Shonen Maid, and contrary to his age, he takes charge of household chores with more discipline than many adults. With his mother's death, Chihiro enters his eccentric uncle's house and insists on working as the family's housekeeper rather than staying there for no pay.

Ad

He prefers to wear a maid's uniform and is proud of keeping things absolutely clean. His concern for cleanliness isn't merely a quirk—it's a means of keeping things in order and proper dignity in his own life.

10) Kita Shinsuke (Haikyuu!!)

Kita Shinsuke as seen in anime (Image via Production I.G)

Kita Shinsuke is Inarizaki High's captain volleyball player in Haikyuu!!. He's reserved, responsible, and oddly fussy, making him a standout from the more energetic teammates around him. His grandmother brought him up and instilled within him the significance of daily regimens, courtesy, and the maintenance of things being in good order.

Ad

That background made him a person who appreciates neatness in all aspects of life, from his uniform to the way he folds towels. Kita Shinsuke is unique in treating cleanliness as a daily routine and not a chore, making him one of the cleanliness-obsessed anime characters.

Final thoughts

Anime characters like Aoyama-kun, Tenya Iida, and Kita Shinsuke don't just clean because they have to—they do it because it's a part of their nature. These anime characters show that it's possible to be obsessed with cleanliness, which can be due to multiple reasons, be it trauma, tradition, pride, or just because.

Ad

These characters can be extreme or even ridiculous, but their eccentricities often stem from deeper values such as control, discipline, and healing from emotions. Their immaculate routines provide more than a source of comic relief—they show how order can define identity, comfort, and even resilience in the midst of chaos around them.

Related links:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Mudassir Kamran Mudassir is an anime writer at Sportskeeda with 2.5 years of professional experience reporting on various developments in the industry. A data science enthusiast, Mudassir is currently pursuing a BCA, although his passion for anime and desire to connect with fellow fans pushed him to his current role. Mudassir's interest in anime and manga was piqued by the iconic Death Note series, with its intriguing premise and captivating characters prompting him to explore the genre and eventually write about the rich narratives and themes they had to offer.



Prior to joining Sportskeeda, Mudassir worked as a senior writer at OtakuKart and briefly at FandomWire, where his writing often trended on Google Feed. Mudassir feels deeply connected with the works of mangakas Isayama sensei, Oda sensei, and Toriyama sensei, and he respects their creativity, storytelling abilities, and profound impact on millions of fans worldwide.



Mudassir ensures accuracy in his reportage by researching thoroughly, staying updated with Reddit forums and official sources, and citing transparently. Furthermore, he upholds privacy, avoids misinformation, and maintains objectivity while covering anime news.



When he is not watching anime or writing, Mudassir likes to read non-fiction and play games, as well as spend time outdoors and explore new places. Know More