Horikoshi's latest revelations give Deku's narration of My Hero Academia a new perspective

Even after its conclusion, My Hero Academia continues to generate hype in the animanga community. 431 chapters later, each of the main finally achieved their dreams of becoming Pro-Heroes and contributing to protecting society. By the end, even though he had lost his powers, Deku was able to continue being a Hero thanks to a super suit given to him by friends.

Ad

The series retains its relevance thanks to creator Kohei Horikoshi releasing titbits about it ever so often. Be an updated Hero Ranking to subtly showcase progress or an interesting fact, the constant addition of content keeps things novel and evolving. The latest revelations seem to give Deku's narration a fresh perspective - what if Deku narrating My Hero Academia was him teaching a class?

Disclaimer: This article reflects the writer's opinions.

Ad

Trending

My Hero Academia: Recent revelations present a renewed perspective on Deku's narration

Deku (Image via Studio Bones)

As mentioned, Horikoshi keeps his series dynamic by continously adding content to it every few months. Recent revelations include an updated Hero Ranking, All Might becoming Vice Principal at U.A., Eri becoming a talented musician who is about to debut, the reveal of America's new No. 1 Pro Hero, the Villain All For One's real name and more.

Ad

Among all this it is also made know that as a teacher, Deku is in charge of Hero Studies and History. While it does seem interesting, considering how of a bookworm he was, it also leaves room to look at things different. In other words, the entire My Hero Academia story could have been Deku teaching a history lesson, showcasing to the next generation what it means to become a Hero.

Ad

It does seem plausible, given that most of the story was from his perspective. Moreover, he was involved in a lot of developments (given his protagonist status), alongside his friends. In that case, the narrative focus would shift from being personal, Hero-centric and emotional to more analytical and scholarly. By going over each of the events, he would be dissecting them for his class.

Deku (Image via Studio Bones)

To elaborate, the green-haired Hero would be examining each of the storys key events and drawing insights. Various Heroes and Villains' strengths and weaknesses would be addressed as a means to teach his class of variety of Quirks that can exist. Again, the historical significance of the events would also be established, given the defining nature of their battles.

Ad

In fact, Deku's narration in My Hero Academia begins with the appearance of the luminescent baby in Chine, the first Quirk to be officially recorded. So true to this history teacher position, he would giving his class a complete rundown of the how Quirks came to exist and subsequently evolve. This would be quite important in the students understanding their abilities and gaining control of them.

The lesson may covr various topics like Quirk history (as mentioned), past great Heroes, the toughest Villains and the abundance of conflicts faced. Considering him and his friends lived through it, Deku could use their experiences as cast studies. He could also adopt a thematic approach and delve into the importance of teamwork, overcoming adversity, the ethical musing of Hero work and so on.

Ad

Final Thoughts

Deku (Image via Studio Bones)

To conclude, My Hero Academia's lasting-impact and intricate world-building are full on display through the series going beyond its official ending. Horikoshi’s constant addition of new content deepens the already detailed story and keeps fans engaged. The idea that Deku is narrating My Hero Academia in one of his History classes offers a new and compelling perspective to the story.

Ad

If true, it would be adding a deeper meaning to the detailed recollection of events, positioning them as personal memories as well as lessons for future generations of Heroes. Moreover, there is a new weight added to Deku’s journey as a protagonist and later a mentor too. Like All Might, he would be passing on hard-earned knowledge.

All in all, such a narrative shift enhances the story’s emotional and thematic layers, highlighting the legacy of Heroism and the importance of learning from the past.

Ad

Related links:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Casey Mendez Casey has been an anime writer at Sportskeeda since almost a year. Being drawn into the world of animanga after watching the Dragon Ball series almost a decade ago, Casey's interest in the genre, along with his love of crafting plot theories influenced his writerly endeavors. Presently pursuing a Master's degree in International Business, Casey worked for Uneake and FootballExpress for 1.3 years before joining Sportskeeda.



Casey's writings reflect his commitment to producing the most reliable content, evidenced by his flair for in-depth reporting. He places a high value on meticulous research and complete factual accuracy.



Although it was legendary Akira Toriyama’s magnum opus that influenced his love of animanga, Casey soon branched out and explored other titles. The unique ways in which mangakas express ideas, as well as their far-reaching effects, have inspired Casey in his creative pursuits.



When not busy writing, Casey enjoys working out, listening to music, strumming the guitar, and playing football. Know More