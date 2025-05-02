My Hero Academia reveals the new top 5 heroes (and Bakugo fans can finally rejoice)

My Hero Academia concluded not too long ago in an emphatic fashion. For the most part, fans were satisifed with how Kohei Horikoshi chose to end the story. Needless to mention, the series generated a lot of hype during its release and continues to do so to this day. All in all, My Hero Academia enjoyed quite a successful run and opened the doors for more modern animanga to take over.

One of the few points on contention in the passionate fandom, however, was Izuku Midoriya aka Deku losing his powers. He ended up as he started, Quirkless, the narrative coming to a full circle for the green-haired boy. Thus, while his friends went on to become Pro-Heroes, Deku served as a teacher at U.A. High, inspiring the Heroes of tomorrow.

Horikoshi keeps his fans engaged by periodically dropping extra titbits of exciting information. One of the more recent ones was the updated Hero Ranking, different from what was shown in chapter 431. To put it plainly, Katsuki Bakugo fans can now rejoice with what is given.

My Hero Academia: Updated Hero Ranking gives Bakugo fans a reason to celebrate

Katsuki Bakugo (Image via Studio Bones)

The Hero Billboard Chart JP in My Hero Academia is an event, which puts the official rankings of Heroes in Japan. Through the course of 431 chapters, three sets of rankings were released, influenced by the story's events. The first set included All Might and was the last time he ever featured on there. The second set brought to Endeavor what he always wanted— the No. 1 Spot.

Later, when the series ended, chapter 431 released another set of rankings, mainly featuring the newer generation of Heroes. As per the manga's last chapter, Mirio Togata aka Lemillion topped the rankings, followed by Shoto Todoroki, Mt. Lady, Kamui Woods and Best Jeanist. The much-loved protagonists of the series, Bakugo and Deku, were ranked 15th out of the top 50.

Many expected Bakugo to be higher, given his contribution and role in the final batte. But his hot temper was a hilarious reason that caused him to drop down in the rankings. However, Horikoshi recently revealed a (probable) final set of rankings in the My Hero Academia fanbook and upon laying eyes on it, Bakugo admirers have cause for celebration.

Katsuki Bakugo (Image via Studio Bones)

The latest updated rankings tell a different story, credit to the developments of the final chapter. Equipped with a new super suit, Deku considerably climbed the ladder to establish himself at Rank 4. This means that he is now an active Hero and has been taking his duties seriously. But the spotlight is on Katsuki Bakugo, who also improved by a mile, securing the 5th Rank, behind Deku.

Above Bakugo stand Deku (4th), Mt. Lady (3rd), Shoto (2nd) and Mirio retaining the No. 1 spot. Clearly, Bakugo made amends and his rise in the rankings is testament to it. Had he ditched the poor attitude earlier, he would have likely ranked higher. Lovers of the series are no strangers to his power and combat ability. However, a hot head led to him losing points.

Bakugo's fiery temper, arrogance and directness were highlights of his character. But he too underwent considerable develpment through the course of the story and emerged a true Hero. Moreover, the final panel even depicts a smile across his lips, a sight quite rare for the character but nonetheless a welcome one.

Final thoughts

Katsuki Bakugo (Image via Studio Bones)

Katsuki Bakugo climbing the rankings in My Hero Academia is a major win for fans of the character. This testifies to his drive to improve and chase the No.1 spot, like he said he would. Again, even Deku improving himself to move into rank 4 sparks the rivalry that has been one of the series' defining aspects. The pair being so closely ranked suggests that push between them to be the best is not over yet.

Furthermore, it is unlikely that this is the series' final rankings. Horikoshi will probably release this every couple of months to give an idea to fans how their favorite Heroes are progressing. While the series itself has concluded, extra bits like this keep the thrill alive and make the whole experience organic, imparting a sense of real-life progress and development.

