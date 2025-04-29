10 most memorable Sukuna manga panels from Jujutsu Kaisen, ranked

The most memorable Sukuna manga panels of Jujutsu Kaisen embody the very essence of his frightful power. Every panel reveals his ice-cold, imperial attitude commanding every frame he occupies. His facial expressions, posture, and destructive methods leave a lasting impression on readers. Sukuna's appearance just speaks volumes about his dreadful nature. Whether he is grinning depravedly or unleashing absolute destruction, his scenes feel bigger than life.

Ad

Gege Akutami’s art makes Sukuna’s cruelty and pride impossible to ignore. His every gesture feels deliberate and heavy with meaning. His panels show why he remains such an unstoppable force. With that in mind, here are the 10 most memorable Sukuna manga panels, ranked from least to most unforgettable.

Disclaimer: This article reflects the writer's opinion and includes spoilers from the Jujutsu Kaisen manga.

Sukuna's Domain Expansion, Black Flash on Maki, and 8 other most memorable Sukuna manga panels from Jujutsu Kaisen, ranked

10) Using Hollow Wicker Basket against Yuta

Ad

Trending

Sukuna as seen in manga (Image via Shueisha)

Sukuna using a Hollow Wicker Basket against Yuta is an example of his thinking, even in adverse situations. Instead of relying solely on brute force, he employed a precise technique. His calm reaction to Yuta's deadly domain stunned readers. The panel shows Sukuna holding the anti-domain skill while struggling with all his energy.

Ad

Half of his mouth and arms were busy, but he still exerted dominating control. This moment proves Sukuna's tactical genius. It perfectly highlights why he remains an almost unstoppable force. This makes Sukuna's use of the Hollow Wicker Basket one of the most memorable Sukuna manga panels.

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter: 249

9) ⁠Using Black Flash on Maki

Sukuna and Maki (Image via Shueisha)

Sukuna's Black Flash punch was not only strong; it represented complete domination. Maki, even with her Heavenly Restriction, was thrown through a highway railing. The raw brutality in that moment indicated Sukuna's ruthless nature. The panel depicted the speed, brutality, and force of the attack.

Ad

It wasn't a punch; it was a declaration. Even Maki, someone like her, could not hold out against him. That moment sealed Sukuna's crushing aura into readers' minds for eternity. This scene ranks among the most memorable Sukuna manga panels.

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter: 253

8) ⁠2v1 against Yuji and Maki

Maki, Yuja, and Sukuna (Image via Shueisha)

Sukuna's 2v1 with Yuji and Maki is a brutal but thrilling moment. Sukuna calmly stands between two raging opponents. His quick reflexes and natural counterattacks show his frightening skill. Yuji's pure rage and Maki's perfect technique both go against him. Sukuna easily handles the situation, treating their combined strength as nothing special.

Ad

His arrogant grin never wavers, even under increased pressure. The pace and power of the fight are executed with flawless weight and timing. It depicts Sukuna's superiority while at the same time exposing imperfections in his control. The 2v1 on Yuji and Maki is among the most memorable Sukuna manga panels of Jujutsu Kaisen.

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter: 215

7) ⁠Sukuna and Gojo simultaneously unleashing Domain Expansion

Sukuna and Gojo (Image via Shueisha)

Sukuna and Gojo activating Domain Expansions at the same time displayed a rare clash of absolute forces. Gojo's calm focus and Sukuna's rage clashed in matters of pure technique. Their barriers shaped the battlefield like gods marking their territory. Every movement was on the cutting edge and carried unbreakable determination.

Ad

Gojo's Infinite Void met Sukuna's Malevolent Shrine without hesitation. It wasn't a fight, but rather a war of wills. The atmosphere during that moment was thick and left an impression. This is one of the most memorable Sukuna manga panels.

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter: 228

6) Unleashing Ten Shadows

Sukuna's version of Nue (Image via Shueisha)

Sukuna's first application of the Ten Shadows Technique in Jujutsu Kaisen is one that stands out and is characteristic in nature. When he took control of Megumi’s body, a huge version of the Nue shikigami was deployed by him signifies that Sukuna had an effective command of the technique, different from that which Megumi applied.

Ad

This was more than just a display of power; it was a symbol of his brutal efficiency. The simple enormity and destructive power of Nue left no doubt that Sukuna's abilities far exceeded Megumi's. Unleashing Ten Shadows is one of the most memorable Sukuna manga panels.

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter: 213

5) "Stand proud"

Sukuna and Jogo (Image via Shueisha)

During the Shibuya Incident arc, Sukuna's fight against Jogo ends with a surprising twist. In defeating Jogo, he instructs him to "Stand proud, you're strong." This quote is in contrast to Sukuna's normal, cold, brutal attitude. What it does indicate, though, is his fundamental belief: strength is everything. Sukuna admires power, even among his foes.

Ad

The scene provides a brief but unique moment of admiration for a person who, though imperfect, contains power. The admiration for brute force is something that resonates deeply with Sukuna's beliefs and gives him much more depth as a character. "Stand proud" ranks as one of the most memorable Sukuna manga panels.

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter: 116

4) Fire Arrow against Jogo

Sukuna and Jogo (Image via Shueisha)

Sukuna, always calculating, flaunts his control over Cursed Energy with ease, shifting to Jogo's fire-based abilities without missing a beat. Sukuna counters Jogo's specialty with an even deadlier attack in one fluid movement. The panel captures Sukuna's overbearing strength and icy confidence with no question as to his supremacy.

Ad

This attack is a fighting strategy that represents Sukuna's power to overwhelm any enemy, regardless of their ability. Sukuna's use of Fire Arrow against Jogo is one of the most memorable Sukuna manga panels.

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter: 116

3) ⁠Revealing his true form

Sukuna's true form (Image via Shueisha)

Sukuna unveils his real form, one of his scariest transformations. With four arms and two mouths, he displays an unparalleled fighting and jujutsu spell-casting capability. His grotesque body is functionally perfect, which makes him a killing machine. This shape grants him unrivaled power, as he employs Kamutoke and Hiten to conquer his foes.

Ad

When Sukuna fights Kashimo, his techniques and sheer power are apparent. His oppressive technique, Dismantle, demonstrates his excellence. This is what heralds his reign as the King of Curses. His demonstration of himself in his true form is among the most memorable Sukuna manga panels.

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter: 238

2) ⁠Unleashing Domain Expansion at Shibuya

Sukune unleashing Domain Expansion (Image via Shueisha)

Sukuna's unleashing of Domain Expansion at Shibuya is a turning point in the story. Sukuna's domain, Malevolent Shrine, bursts with extreme power. The sheer magnitude of destruction and control over the environment is breathtaking. His ability to control the domain shows his unparalleled strength.

Ad

Sukuna's confident expression while performing this move highlights his absolute dominance. His Domain Expansion is an ideal demonstration of his ruthlessness and strength. It is among the most memorable Sukuna manga panels.

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter: 118

1) ⁠Sukuna's one shot to Gojo

Sukuna and Gojo (Image via Shueisha)

Sukuna's one shot at Gojo marks the turning point. After a bloody battle, Sukuna becomes victorious, although he is badly injured. His saying, "You were magnificent, Satoru Gojo," depicts an instant of admiration for Gojo's strength. Sukuna's acknowledgment highlights Gojo's exceptional ability.

Ad

It's a serious moment of recognition, one which speaks to Sukuna's pride and awareness of absolute power. The drama of the panel and Sukuna's calm demeanor seal it into the memory of each and every Jujutsu Kaisen fan. It's one of the most memorable Sukuna manga panels.

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter: 236

Final thoughts

Sukuna's existence in Jujutsu Kaisen cannot be denied, and the most memorable Sukuna manga panels are a perfect representation of his intimidating and calculating personality. From his brutal attacks to his occasional moments of recognition, every panel is a reflection of his being the King of Curses. Gege Akutami’s art style emphasizes Sukuna’s dominance and complexity, making every moment unforgettable.

Ad

Whether he's overpowered his enemies or admitting they're strong, Sukuna is still a force that deeply speaks to readers. These iconic panels remind fans why Sukuna is one of the most interesting characters in the series.

Related links:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Mudassir Kamran Mudassir is an anime writer at Sportskeeda with 2.5 years of professional experience reporting on various developments in the industry. A data science enthusiast, Mudassir is currently pursuing a BCA, although his passion for anime and desire to connect with fellow fans pushed him to his current role. Mudassir's interest in anime and manga was piqued by the iconic Death Note series, with its intriguing premise and captivating characters prompting him to explore the genre and eventually write about the rich narratives and themes they had to offer.



Prior to joining Sportskeeda, Mudassir worked as a senior writer at OtakuKart and briefly at FandomWire, where his writing often trended on Google Feed. Mudassir feels deeply connected with the works of mangakas Isayama sensei, Oda sensei, and Toriyama sensei, and he respects their creativity, storytelling abilities, and profound impact on millions of fans worldwide.



Mudassir ensures accuracy in his reportage by researching thoroughly, staying updated with Reddit forums and official sources, and citing transparently. Furthermore, he upholds privacy, avoids misinformation, and maintains objectivity while covering anime news.



When he is not watching anime or writing, Mudassir likes to read non-fiction and play games, as well as spend time outdoors and explore new places. Know More