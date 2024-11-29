10 best Sukuna feats in Jujutsu Kaisen, listed

Jujutsu Kaisen displays Sukuna, the King of Curses, as one of the most intimidating and mysterious villains. Famed for his tremendous power, unmatched techniques, and merciless guile, Sukuna's exploits define his dreadful reputation throughout the series.

Whether it is brutal battles or calculated malice, each display of strength reveals the dominance of the king of curses over both friends and foes. His actions not only shape key events in the story but also reveal the depth of his terrifying abilities, which makes him a key figure in the Jujutsu Kaisen universe.

From killing Goju to inventing World Splitting Slash, here is the list of the 10 best Sukuna feats in Jujutsu Kaisen.

Disclaimer: This article reflects the writer's opinion and includes spoilers from the manga.

⁠Mastering Ten Shadows, ⁠Surpassing Jogo’s flames, and 8 other best Sukuna feats in Jujutsu Kaisen

1) Killing Gojo Satoru, the strongest modern sorcerer

Gojo Satoru as seen in manga (Image via Shueisha)

Killing Gojo Satoru, the strongest modern sorcerer, is one of the crucial turning points in the story, and tips the balance of power within the series. His death removes the most important obstacle that could be against Sukuna's plan, a devastating blow for humanity trying to survive curses.

This feat exemplifies Sukuna's smartness and brute power since he uses the Ten Shadows Technique strategically in a fierce battle with Gojo to his advantage. Thus, with that victory, Sukuna seals the deal, marking himself as the final boss in Jujutsu Kaisen.

2) Cursed Energy precision

Sukuna as seen in anime (Image via MAPPA)

Sukuna's mastery over the Cursed Energy is a reflection of how uniquely skilled he is. He shows mastery in controlling Cursed Energy to the extent that complex techniques such as Dismantle and Cleave are performed flawlessly.

That degree of accuracy allows him to tailor the attack to penetrate through to any opponent, without any form of defense. It enables him to focus on any form of change in mid-battle towards refining or adjusting the energy flow, making it one of the best Sukuna feats in Jujutsu Kaisen.

3) Single-handedly defeated the strongest sorcerers in the Heian Era

Sukuna as seen in anime (Image via MAPPA)

With Sukuna single-handedly being able to defeat the most powerful sorcerers in the Heian Era, this establishes that his mastery in his prime is unmatched in terms of jujutsu sorcery.

In a time known for incredibly strong jujutsu users, Sukuna reigned without a peer and established his reputation as the King of Curses. His technique of cursed abilities and pure brute force rendered him incapable of losing, even in battle against the greatest warriors of his time.

4) ⁠Giving Yuji Itadori psychological and physical trauma

Yuji Itadori as seen in anime (Image via MAPPA)

Sukuna inflicted severe psychological and physical trauma on Yuji Itadori by forcing him to witness the brutal massacre of innocent people, all while using Yuji’s own body. This act left Yuji grappling with overwhelming guilt and a shattered sense of self.

Sukuna’s manipulation and control not only demonstrated his dominance over Yuji but also showcased his cruel, strategic nature in breaking an opponent's spirit. This incessant torture is one of the greatest feats of Sukuna in Jujutsu Kaisen.

5) ⁠Destroying Shibuya effortlessly

Sukuna as seen in anime (Image via MAPPA)

The destruction Sukuna does to Shibuya in the story is a spine-chilling example of his intense power and merciless nature, as he unleashed his Domain Expansion, Malevolent Shrine. He killed thousands of people while destroying the area with slashing blows going beyond the limits of the domain.

This act demonstrated him not only as a person capable of unmatched combat but also his disregard for life, as he amplified his role as an apocalyptic force in the show.

6) Mastering Ten Shadows

Sukuna using the Ten Shadows technique (Image via Shueisha)

Sukuna's mastery of the Ten Shadows Technique stands out as one of his most impressive feats in Jujutsu Kaisen. Megumi Fushiguro's body, uses his Shikigami summoning ability in such a precise and powerful way that it leaves its original user behind. His summoning of Mahoraga, a Shikigami that the Ten Shadows can't control, is another example of Sukuna's peerless prowess and flexibility.

7) ⁠Inventing the World Splitting Slash

Sukuna using World Splitting Slash (Image via Shueisha)

Amongst Sukuna's most spectacular feats in Jujutsu Kaisen is inventing the World Splitting Slash. This technique enables him to bypass Gojo's Infinity by cutting the fabric of space itself, rather than traversing or overpowering it.

Sukuna performs an instantaneous strike that even Gojo, with his Six Eyes, cannot anticipate, by disregarding the limitations of spacetime. This act portrays an unmatched understanding of cursed energy and reality by Sukuna, which emphasizes his tactical brilliance and destructive power.

8) Surpassing Jogo’s flames

Sukuna as seen in anime (Image via MAPPA)

Sukuna breaking through the flames of Jogo stands as one of the iconic scenes in the story, where he overpowered and conquered all sorts of cursed techniques. During their battle, Sukuna defeated Jogo using flames hotter and more destructive than Jogo's Disaster Flames.

This shocked fans since it showed that Sukuna could wield techniques other than Cleave and Dismantle. His flames proved crucial in defeating Mahoraga, further proving their potency. This makes it one of the best feats of Sukuna in Jujutsu Kaisen.

9) Making his heart beat manually

Sukuna vs Maki as seen in manga (Image via Shueisha)

After being weakened by Gojo and stabbed in the heart with the Split Soul Katana during his battle with Maki, Sukuna suffered extreme physical and spiritual damage.

Sukuna could not use his reverse cursed technique properly but instead controlled his heartbeat manually while fighting at the same time. Despite these handicaps, Sukuna fought with skill and precision and emerged victorious over Maki, showing his unmatched resilience and flexibility.

10) Bringing Yuji Itadori back to life

Yuji Itadori as seen in anime (Image vie MAPPA)

Sukuna's decision to bring Yuji back from the dead proves that he possesses great power and strategy. When Yuji is close to death due to struggling with his body, Sukuna makes a dark proposal: for a minute of complete control over his body, he would revive Yuji.

Yuji rejects initially, but when Sukuna fights him in a short battle and wins, he grants the resurrection. This act demonstrates Sukuna's supremacy over life and death by controlling Yuji's destiny while tightening his grip on him.

Final thoughts

Sukuna's feats throughout Jujutsu Kaisen define him as an unstoppable force whose might, accuracy, and brains cannot be paralleled. His ability to destroy entire cities with such ease and the ability to mentally torture Yuji Itadori further sets him in the position of the King of Curses. Strategic brilliance, coupled with his overbearing strength, enables him to make the world bend to his will.

